Where will goats, glow squids, and axolotls spawn in Minecraft 1.18 update

Almost every player would agree that the Minecraft 1.18 update is the biggest in the game's decade. Last year, Mojang revamped the entire Nether realm. For this year, the Overworld is going to receive a makeover with the Caves and Cliffs update.

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update added most of the new blocks, items, and mobs announced originally at Minecraft Live 2020. However, the 1.17 update failed to add massive mountains and deep caves. Due to this, all the locations of new features were placeholders.

Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!

After Minecraft 1.18 update releases, players will find the new 1.17 mobs, goats, glow squids, and axolotls, spawning in their appropriate locations. Players planning to find these mobs in 1.18 should learn about their new spawning areas.

Minecraft 1.18 update affects spawning locations for goats, glow squids, and axolotls

I just saw someone being rammed off a giant mountain by a goat and it was the funniest thing I've seen in ages.

In Minecraft 1.18 update, goats will spawn on the newly added sub-mountain biomes. They will continue to spawn on older mountain biomes as well. However, goats are among the few mobs that spawn on top of the new mountain biomes. Players can easily find goats by climbing tall mountain biomes in version 1.18.

Like goats, axolotls were also supposed to spawn in a different biome, namely lush caves. In version 1.17, axolotls can spawn anywhere in the Overworld below Y level 63 if conditions are met. They will now only spawn inside lush caves in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Glow squid (Image via Minecraft)

Glow squids were supposed to be creatures of deep waterlogged caves where no light would reach. However, as the new caves were not added in the 1.17 update, they could spawn naturally below Y 63.

In Minecraft 1.18 update, glow squids will only spawn below Y level 30. Glow squids still need complete darkness and stone blocks in a five-block radius to spawn. Players will usually find glow squids naturally spawning in waterlogged caves or aquifers.

Will old glow squid and axolotl farms work in Minecraft 1.18 update?

Unfortunately, no. The old farms won't work as the spawning locations for axolotls and glow squids have changed. Players will have to build new farms for axolotls and glow squids.

Axolotls farms will have to be made in lush caves. The setup will be the same as 1.17 axolotl farms, but players will have to use clay blocks instead of stone. Similarly, glow squid farms work the same, but they need to be under Y 30.

