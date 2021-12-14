Which is the best level to find magma blocks in Minecraft 1.18? 

Cooler and solidified compared to openly-flowing lava, magma blocks in Minecraft are useful in various creations such as traps and also make a pretty cool-looking decoration for some structures.

Found both in the Overworld and the Nether dimensions, magma blocks generate in a few different spots. In the Overworld, magma can be found both in aquifers and deep underground, as well as occasionally popping up in structures such as ruined Nether portals.

Underwater ruins can also sport magma blocks on occasion. In the Nether, magma blocks can be found throughout the dimension, as well as in bastion remnants and delta/basalt delta biomes.

Minecraft: Which levels in the Overworld can spawn the most magma blocks?

Surface magma seen in the Nether, though its spawn behavior differs depending on a few factors (Image via Mojang)

When searching for magma blocks in Minecraft's Overworld, spotting things like aquifers and generated structures can be time-consuming and unnecessary. Since magma blocks generate within certain layers of the underground, digging down and branching outward may be the ideal move. Like many subterranean blocks, magma blocks generate in "blobs" of one to eight blocks grouped together.

So what level is the best to find these blobs in Minecraft 1.18? Put plainly, it depends on the world in question. Players will find the highest chance of these blocks spawning within the range of altitude levels 10 to 19, though they can be found from levels 10 to 77.

Finding magma blocks underground should be kept within the constraints of levels 10 to 19 despite magma blocks being found at higher altitudes. Even if players find blobs of magma blocks between altitudes 19 and 77, there's no guarantee they'll be full-sized, meaning Minecraft players will want to stick to the highest possible generation chance in layers 10-19.

Although they appear most often in the above layers, there's no guarantee that magma blocks will spawn at any given location or moment in a Minecraft world. Players will just have to keep digging in a given direction until the blocks are found. If they aren't spotted, digging in another direction may be warranted.

Searching the Nether or certain structures always exists as an alternative, but when it comes to digging, the outlined layers are a player's best shot at spotting the blocks in Minecraft 1.18's current ore and block distribution.

