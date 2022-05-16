×
Which firework does the most damage in Minecraft?

Fireworks can be constructed in a few different ways (Image via Mojang)
Spencer Whitworth
Modified May 16, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Constructed with two different base recipes in Minecraft, firework rockets aren't for the sole purpose of lighting up the sky, as they can also be used to great effect as a weapon when fired from a crossbow.

As a weapon, firework rockets can be potentially powerful in Minecraft. This is due in part to how firework rockets are constructed. When players use firework stars as a fireable projectile, players can increase the damage based on the composition of the firework itself.

When crafted without firework stars, fireworks can still do solid damage, but they are amplified the more firework stars they utilize.

Minecraft: How to do maximum damage with a crossbow firework

As more firework stars are used, players can deal more damage (Image via Mojang)
In Minecraft, when players add at least one firework star to a firework rocket, they can deal a total of seven damage, or three and a half hearts. However, as players add firework stars, the damage increases. Each firework star increases two damage (or one heart) to the crafted firework rocket. At a maximum crafting recipe of seven firework stars, a firework rocket can deal a total of 19 damage (or seven and a half hearts).

Crafting firework stars in Minecraft requires gunpowder and one type of dye. Additional crafting ingredients can also be added, such as glowstone dust, diamonds, and even mob skulls. However, these implementations don't increase the damage potential of a firework rocket.

Players will need a total of seven firework stars to make a rocket do maximum damage. When players have their firework stars, they can combine them at a crafting table alongside a piece of paper and one piece of gunpowder.

In Minecraft: Java Edition, when a player fires a firework rocket from a crossbow and makes contact with an entity, the rocket will immediately explode and cause damage. However, in Bedrock Edition, the rocket will pass-through entities in many cases before it explodes, meaning players may want to aim towards the entity's feet if they still want to make contact with the explosion of the firework rocket.

Crafting firework stars to make a maximum-yield firework rocket can take a sizable amount of time and materials, but players can rarely argue with the results. Doing almost 20 damage in a single shot from a projectile is impressive despite the crafting ingredients required.

Arrows simply can't sport that kind of firepower easily, so players hoping to deal damage in only a few shots may want to load their crossbow up with more than a few full-yield firework rockets. Combined with a Minecraft player's standard array of arrows, they should have quite an arsenal on their hands.

Edited by R. Elahi

