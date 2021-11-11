Which Minecraft blocks need Silk Touch to collect?

Silk Touch is a helpful Minecraft enchantment that allows players to use tools to pick up block versions of specific resources instead of obtaining the resources themselves.

For certain blocks that are otherwise unobtainable in Minecraft, Silk Touch is the solution when players want to collect them. Many blocks break completely when broken with a tool, but a Silk Touched tool can collect these blocks in their ordinary form.

However, there are limits to Silk Touch as well, and not every block is obtainable with it, so it's essential to keep in mind which Minecraft blocks are salvageable with this particular enchantment.

Minecraft: Blocks that can be collected with Silk Touch

Bee nests can be preserved with their bees inside, thanks to Silk Touch (Image via Mojang/YouTube user RajCraft).

Since Minecraft has such an extensive collection of blocks in a given world, it can be challenging to keep track of which are obtainable via Silk Touch and which aren't obtainable outside of commands.

There are roughly 46 different block types that can be picked up in their block form from Silk Touch. Sometimes they require certain tools or other requirements to be collected.

Minecraft players can find a list of blocks below that are collectible via Silk Touch that isn't normally collectible in block form.

Amethyst Bud - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Amethyst Cluster - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Bee Nest

Bee Hive

Blue Ice

Bookshelf

Campfire

Clay

Coal Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Copper Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be stone quality or better.

Coral Blocks - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Coral

Coral Fans

Deepslate - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Diamond Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be iron quality or better.

Emerald Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be iron quality or better.

Ender Chest - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Gilded Blackstone - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Glass Panes

Glass Blocks

Glowstone

Gold Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be iron quality or better.

Grass Blocks

Dirt Path Blocks - Can be collected in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition platforms only.

Gravel

Ice

Infested Blocks - Can be collected but drops the original version of the block instead of the infested version. No silverfish will appear from the collected block.

Iron Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be stone quality or better.

Lapis Lazuli Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be stone quality or better.

Leaf Blocks

Melon Blocks

Mushroom Blocks

Mycelium

Nether Gold Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Nether Quartz Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Nylium - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Packed Ice

Podzol

Redstone Ore - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe. The pickaxe must be iron quality or better.

Snow - Requires collection from a Silk Touch shovel.

Snow Blocks - Requires collection from a Silk Touch shovel.

Soul Campfire

Spawner Blocks

Stone - Requires collection from a Silk Touch pickaxe.

Turtle Eggs

Twisting Vines

Weeping Vines

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Minecraft's ever-growing roster of collectable blocks is a lot to sift through, but the best way to remind yourself of Silk Touch's efficacy is to try it out on different blocks with different tools. If players are faced with a specifically rare Minecraft block, it is recommended to run a quick web search to ensure that the block won't shatter when a Minecraft tool is used on it.

Edited by Srijan Sen