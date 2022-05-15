Which Minecraft mob gives you the most XP

XP is one of the most important resources available to players in Minecraft. Without XP, players would be unable to enchant their tools, weapons, and armor. Some of Minecraft's most powerful effects are locked behind these enchantments, such as self-healing items, trident flight in the rain, extra drops on block breaking, etc.

Different mobs found in Minecraft drop different amounts of XP. While some players might then think that the best way to get XP is to hunt down and kill the highest XP mobs in Minecraft, there is an argument to be made for seeking out common mobs, as players can kill more of them in less time than seeking out some more rare mobs. This difference will depend on the player's preference.

The Minecraft mob that drops the most XP

Honorable mentions

There are a few honorable mentions in the discussion of which mob drops the most XP.

The first honorable mention is the Piglin brute. These mobs are found in nether bastion remnants and drop 20 XP each. However, the biggest downside to the brute is that they do not spawn naturally. Instead, they are pre-generated along with bastion remnants, meaning there is a finite amount of them in every world.

Then there is the Ravager. The Ravager is a pillager mount that resembles a gray bull. These mobs are found only in village raids, beginning at round three. They also drop 20 XP, meaning they are tied to Piglin brutes on the amount of XP dropped. These mobs drop the most XP out of any non-boss mobs.

The last honorable mention is the Wither boss. This boss is quite difficult to kill unless the player abuses the game's mechanics to kill it nearly automatically. The Wither drops 50 XP, making it more than twice as efficient as killing brutes or Ravagers. However, this extra XP comes at the cost of a much more difficult fight, which may reduce the appeal to some players.

The mob with the most experience

The Ender Dragon is by far the best way to gain XP in Minecraft. The first time the ender dragon is killed on a world will result in a whopping 12,000 EXP for the players who killed the beast. For single-player worlds, this means that the player will gain all 12k EXP, which is enough to gain more than 65 levels, assuming that the player is currently at level zero.

However, the ender dragon is also the best way to gain large sums of EXP later on as well. If the player resummons the dragon and kills it, they will gain an additional 500 EXP, and this can be done ad infinitum. This is more than double the next highest mob’s EXP drop rate, that being the Wither’s 200 EXP.

