Which Minecraft panda is the rarest?

Minecraft's adorable pandas were added following the game's partnership with the WWF to raise awareness about their conservation. Mojang Studios took this opportunity to make them one of the most varied mobs in the title. In fact, one of these panda variants, the brown panda, is so uncommon that it remains one of the rarest things in the entire game.

Thus, players must spawn exclusively in jungles, not on the common podzol found there. This means using one of Minecraft's best jungle seeds for anyone looking to find this rare mob.

Minecraft's brown panda

Baby brown pandas are the rarest variant (Image via Mojang Studios)

The brown panda is the rarest variant of panda to spawn naturally. There is only 2.04% of naturally spawned pandas with this fur color. However, another layer can be added to this to get the rarest panda.

Every panda that spawns has a second RNG roll, separate from the personality roll. This RNG check determines if the panda spawns as a baby, resulting in 5% of all naturally spawned bears being babies. Combining these two percentages results in an astronomically low spawning chance of 0.102%. That's right. Not 1%, but a mere tenth of that.

These adorable bears may not be Minecraft's rarest mobs, but they certainly require a bit of luck or hard work to spot.

Weak pandas technically tie

Weak pandas are just as rare depending on perspective (Image via Mojang Studios)

There is also an interesting second interpretation of what the rarest panda means. If one means the rarest to obtain in captivity, then it is actually a two-way tie between the previously mentioned brown panda and the weak panda.

This may come as a shock since the weak personality is also tied to the normal personality, which is commonly found in the wild, both with 5/16ths chances of spawning.

However, the weak personality is similar to the gene that results in brown fur, as it is also recessive. This means that for a weak panda or a brown panda to be born, both their genes have to have the same recessive trait.

As Reddit user u/Erk616 establishes in their well-written exploration of establishing a breeding Minecraft panda colony, weak pandas make for great parents due to their trait being recessive. This is due to how easy they are to find in the wild, along with how uncommon it is for their offspring to also be weak.

Ironically, this means that the most common bear found in the wild makes it easier to get the rarest panda.