While many players assume that the shear tool in Minecraft is just used to get wool blocks from sheep, it has many interesting uses on other mobs and blocks as well. The shear tool, crafted by using just two iron ingots, is very useful and does not necessitate a crafting tool for creation.

So the next question is: which mobs and blocks can you shear in Minecraft? Read ahead to find out the answer to this.

List of mobs and blocks you can shear in Minecraft

The shear in Minecraft can be used to interact with some mobs and blocks as well as just used as another tool to break down the block. Note that using different tools to break certain blocks gives different things.

Here are all the mobs and blocks you can use the shears on:

Sheep: This does not come as a surprise that you can use the shears on sheep. Sheep do not have to be killed to get wool blocks. Players can just use the shears on them to get the wool blocks, leaving a scrawny-looking sheep behind. Collecting enough can even help in making wool farms.

Shears interact with sheep, meaning that you will have to either right-click (PC), LT (Xbox), or L2 (PS) or just press the shear button for Pocket Edition.

Mooshrooms: Mooshrooms are special mobs found only on the mushroom island. When sheared, Mooshrooms will drop mushrooms and turn into regular cows.

Pumpkin: Shears can be used on pumpkins that are kept on a surface. This creates a face on the pumpkin and gives some pumpkin seeds as well. Players can also put torches in them to resemble Jack-O’-Lanterns.

Snow golem: Snow golems have pumpkin heads on them. However, players can interact with them with the shears to remove the pumpkin head, turning snow golems into snowmen. Keep in mind that this will lead to the destruction of the pumpkin.

Cobwebs: This might come as a surprise for many, but when players break the cobwebs, they get strings. However, when the cobwebs are broken using shears (not interacted, but just broken down), they get the entire cobweb.

Leaf blocks: Breaking down leaves on a tree gives sticks, saplings, and sticks. But if the leaves are broken down using the shears, players get entire leaf blocks, which can be used for decoration.

Vines: When vines are broken using any other tool, depending on the length, they usually drop either one or two vines. But when the vine is broken using a shear, players can get the entire length of the vine block. Just remember not to break it from the root.

Shears can be used on the beehive to get honeycomb. (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

Beehives: The shears can be used to harvest honeycombs from beehives in Minecraft. Just remember to keep a campfire underneath the hive, or else the bees will attack the player.

Tripwire: Here’s an interesting use of the shears. When a tripwire is broken using any other tool, it activates the redstone signal. This means that breaking the wire will activate traps if there are any. But breaking the tripwire using shears will not activate any redstone signal.