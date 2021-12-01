Which mountain biomes generate at the top in Minecraft 1.18 update?

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update has officially been released on November 30, 2021. Players have been waiting for this update for over a year since it was announced during Minecraft Live 2020.

The Caves & Cliffs was initially a single update that had to be split as there were way too many features in it. Even then, the developers had to remove quite a few features from the Minecraft 1.18 update to release it on time.

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update brings new mountain biomes

New mountain sub-biomes (Image via Alpha1790 on Twitter)

The mountains in Minecraft had become quite monotonous. Therefore, the developers felt the need to add new mountain biomes.

Six new mountain biomes have been added with this update. Here's a list of all of them:

Meadows

Groves

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

Which biomes are generated at the top?

Jagged Peaks in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

The mountains themselves are a biome and only new sub-biomes have been added. A mountain can have multiple sub-biomes, but only a few can generate on its top.

Frozen, Jagged, and Stony peaks are the three biomes that players may find generated on the top of a tall mountain.

However, players may also come across mountains with other biomes at the top of mountains that are not very tall.

Jagged and Frozen peak biomes will be generated when the mountains are close to a cold biome. Stony peaks are a warmer version of the other two peaks. It generates in regions with lukewarm biomes, such as the savanna.

When on the tallest mountains, the only structure that a player might find is the pillager outposts. On the lower parts of the mountain, villages may also generate.

Goats are the only animal that may spawn in Frozen and Jagged peaks. No animals can be found on Stony Peaks.

Height of the new mountains

In Minecraft 1.18, the world height has been increased from 256 blocks to 384 blocks. Negative Y levels have also been added and now the world limit downwards is -64.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since the world height limit has been increased to Y level 320, the mountains can now be as tall as 260 blocks. However, mountains this tall may generate rarely.

Edited by Srijan Sen