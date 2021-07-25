Which is the rarest axolotl in Minecraft 1.17 update? Everything players need to know

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was one of the biggest updates as it added so many new features and items. The update also introduced three new mobs to the game, Axolotl being one of them.

Axolotls are amphibious mobs introduced as the "cutest predator" the player will ever come across. They were called predators because of their aggressive nature towards most aquatic mobs.

The Axolotls will attack all other underwater animals apart from dolphins and turtles. When they take too much damage, they will act dead, regenerating their health. Once healed, they will start attacking the underwater mob once again.

All variants of axolotls and the rarest one in Minecraft

What are the different colors of Axolotls?

All axolotl colors in Minecraft (Image via Gamepur)

Axolotls come in 5 color variants, and this is their only differentiating factor. The five colors of Axolotls are pink(named lucy in its texture files), brown, yellow, cyan and blue.

In the Minecraft live 2020 event, a green variant of Axolotls was shown as well. Sadly, the green axolotl did not make it to the update, and the reason behind it is still unknown. Players who want to have green or more than just five colors of axolotls can try mods.

Which Axolotl is the rarest?

u/AquaticChalupa managed to breed two axolotls to get the rarest color (Image via Reddit)

Out of all five colors of Axolotls in Minecraft, finding the blue variant is the hardest. This is because when two axolotls enter love mode and breed, the chances of them giving birth to a blue axolotl is (0.083%).

More information about Axolotls

Many blue axolotls (Image via u/Ecquatic on Reddit)

Axolotls are adorable creatures that will never attack the player. Sadly, the axolotls cannot stay alive out of the water for more than 5 minutes, but players can carry them in a bucket of water. To capture an axolotl, players need to right-click on it while holding a bucket of water in their hand.

As of version 1.17, Axolotls will spawn below sea level (Y63), where it is entirely dark. In Java Edition, a stone, deepslate, andesite, diorite, granite, or tuff block needs to be at least five blocks away for an axolotl to spawn.

Also read: How to get the rarest axolotl in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Gautham Balaji