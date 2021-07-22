Who holds the speedrun world record in Minecraft?

Minecraft Speedrunning is when a player completes the game as fast as possible, either through optimized gameplay techniques or through the exploitation of glitches. Most speedrunners will practice for hours upon hours in attempts to find faster ways to beat the game.

Minecraft is one of the many games that players speedrun. The goal is to spawn in, go to the nether, go to the End and beat the Ender Dragon, as quickly as possible.

The Minecraft speedrunning leaderboard changes quite often, so it might be hard for Minecraft speedrunning fans to keep up. Holding the speedrunning world record is an amazing title, but cannot be accomplished without hard work.

Listed below is everything players need to know about the top 5 current speedrun record-holders.

Speedrunning World Record Holders in Minecraft

5) fe666

fe666 is a Minecraft player based in Hungary. His run took place around March 16th, 2021, where he beat Minecraft in real time at 12 minutes and 37 seconds, and in 11 minutes and 50 seconds of in-game time. Ever since obtaining this record, he has been attempting more speed runs, but has yet to beat his current time.

The seed is -6504894542059302982, for those who might want to check it out!

4) nEmerald

nEmerald is a Minecraft speedrunner who lives in the United States, and holds the fourth place for speedrunning Minecraft. His run took place around Jun 8, 2021, where he beat the game in 11 minutes and 49 seconds real time, and 11 minutes and 24 seconds of in-game time. Ever since, he has continued to stream on Twitch and do some speedrunning here and there.

The seed is -1818725263831511874, for those who might want to check it out!

3) Couriway

Couriway lives in the United States, and climbed his way up the leaderboard after defeating his own previous speedrunning time. His run took place around May 12, 2021 and he beat it in 11 minutes and 40 seconds real time and 11 minutes and 15 seconds of in-game time. Ever since, he has uploaded a few challenge videos, while also attempting to beat his record in the new 1.17 update.

The seed is 6933077906883194765, for those who might want to check it out!

2) TheeSizzler

TheeSizzler is a Canadian Minecraft streamer, who has held a few speedrunning world records. In this run, he managed to beat Minecraft in 11 minutes and 20 seconds real time and 11 minutes and 7 seconds of in-game time. Ever since, he has been speedrunning both java and modded Minecraft.

The seed is -534577935224618238, for those who might want to check it out!

1) Brentilda

Brentilda, who is a Minecraft player in Scotland, currently holds the speedrunning world record title. His Twitch states that he had begun playing Minecraft around 2010, and started streaming and running Minecraft on October 8th, 2020. His run took place on April 19, 2021, where he beat Minecraft in 11 minutes and 9 seconds in real time, and 9 minutes and 36 seconds of in-game time. Ever since accomplishing this run, he has not been overtaken on the leaderboard.

The seed is -8422260959436812016, for those who might want to check it out!

