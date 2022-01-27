Why is gold important in Minecraft?

Gold still has a sizable list of beneficial uses despite not being as precious as some other ores and metals in Minecraft. It is integral to players' experiences in one way or another.

Gold is slightly more difficult to find than iron in Minecraft but provides various benefits by comparison. While more prone to breaking, Golden gear and tools are capable of quicker harvesting speeds and possess higher enchanting ability than other options.

Golden nuggets can even be applied to foods like carrots and apples to improve the player's hunger and saturation value. Indeed, gold's utility makes it a core metal within the world of Minecraft.

Minecraft: One of gold's most important uses

The Nether's piglins are drawn to gold (Image via Mojang)

The most important use for gold in Minecraft for speedrunners and players hoping to beat the ender dragon pertains to the Nether. In the burning dimension, mobs known as piglins roam about. While they can be hostile, equipping a golden gear will make the piglins passive to the player.

Furthermore, players can drop gold ingots for piglins, who will examine the ingots before dropping items themselves. This is a core component of speedrunning Minecraft, as piglins occasionally drop 'Ender Pearls.' These items are necessary to make 'Eye of Ender,' allowing players to enter the End dimension and battle the ender dragon.

Ender pearls can technically be obtained by killing Endermen, but piglins can offer more ender pearls via bartering. Since killing and farming Endermen in the early game is challenging, many look to piglins to get to the End quickly.

It can take a significant amount of gold to barter with piglins before obtaining the necessary ender pearls. Many players barter with multiple piglins at once or farm gold to trade with piglins en masse.

Ender pearls are one of the rarest items piglins drop at roughly 2.2%, meaning it will typically take a large number of trades to obtain ender pearls, much less enough to get to the endgame.

If players are running short on gold in the Nether, seeking out Nether gold ore is a quick way to earn additional gold nuggets to form ingots. However, players should not do so around piglins, as they will attack the player for mining their gold.

This applies even if a player is wearing golden gear or is under the invisibility effect. For an alternative, searching out zombie piglins and killing them can occasionally cause gold to drop as well, and this won't even upset the living piglins.

