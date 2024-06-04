Why Minecraft 1.21 update will be a great update for builders

Minecraft 1.21, also known as Tricky Trials, is bringing plenty of content for players to enjoy. Be that as it may, it might be builders who are particularly thrilled with the additions in the update. It introduces a ton of new blocks to create with, as well as plenty of decorations to pair with them, markedly improving the diversity that players can work into their builds.

With the inclusion of new copper and tuff blocks, as well as 20 new in-game paintings, builders have more options than ever to customize their Minecraft builds. Throw in a few new banner patterns or the new in-game armor trims, and players can add even more decoration to their bases, castles, and more.

All in all, Tricky Trials should be great for builders who love to utilize a plethora of blocks.

Minecraft 1.21's new blocks and paintings should be a builder and decorator's dream

Minecraft 1.21 is introducing new paintings for the first time in several years (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Tricky Trials has introduced new copper blocks in the form of copper grates, doors, trapdoors, chiseled copper, and even copper bulbs that can be used as a light source.

Trending

All of these new copper blocks can oxidize like their predecessors and can have their oxidation chipped off with an axe or waxed to prevent oxidation, presenting new block designs and color combinations at the very least.

While the new tuff stairs, slabs, walls, bricks, or chiseled/polished tuff blocks may not be as colorful or exciting as their copper counterparts, they do present new opportunities for builds that have an emphasis on stonework. If players have gotten a bit bored of using the same stone block variants over and over, perhaps these new tuff variants can spice things up with a little added color/texture variety.

There's also the flow and guster banner patterns that can be obtained from trial chambers, adding even more symbols to use on a player's banners no matter where they're flying. The bolt and flow armor trims can also complement different base/home rooms nicely when applied to armor and placed on an armor stand for visitors' viewing pleasure. The armor can always be worn as well!

For players who love pottery, Tricky Trials also added three new pottery sherds with the flow, guster, and scrape sherd patterns, introducing new ways to customize decorated pots or set up a room full of archeological treasures. 20 new paintings by Kristoffer Zetterstrand, many of which mimic real-world art pieces, are simply the bow on top of a building and decoration package in this update.

The flow and guster banner patterns in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

No matter where Minecraft players look when it comes to the Tricky Trials update, there are new opportunities for building variety and finer-tuned decoration choices. Some players may feel differently based on what they want in their buildings, but adding more blocks for construction and decoration is rarely a bad thing in a major update for Mojang's sandbox game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback