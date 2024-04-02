Why Minecraft April Fool snapshots are better than official updates

Mojang Studios recently released a new Minecraft April Fools snapshot featuring an entire dimension inspired by a poisonous potato. The snapshot adds several new features, including special craftable items and blocks using poisonous potatoes, and even a boss mob. The developers have come up with some of the most unique April Fools features over the years.

It is quite evident that April Fool's snapshots are more fun than official updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft April Fools snapshots are more fun than official updates

Completely new and bizarre features

The 2024 April Fool's snapshot has an entire dimension made up of poisonous potatoes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since these special snapshots are created for April Fools, Mojang Studios' developers go all out and create some of the most bizarre and unique features, including entire dimensions, like the moon, potato, and more.

In the most recent April Fools snapshot, the potato dimension has five different biomes completely different from the game's usual look and feel. A plethora of blocks made from different potatoes, both regular and poisonous were added. Players were able to craft entire armor, weapons, and tool sets made of nothing but potatoes.

In previous snapshots, players were also given a new minigame to select from a variety of unique features from time to time.

April Fool's snapshots need not work perfectly with other Minecraft features

April Fool's snapshots are usually one-off projects for Mojang Studios since they do not include the new features in the regular updates. Hence, the developers create crazy features that can break the game or not work with other existing features.

These April Fools features are not added to official updates because they do not align with the overall feel of Minecraft itself. Also, they are created extremely quickly and are not refined enough for an official release.

The benefit of this is that the makers of the sandbox game can truly create something completely special and unconventional.

Loved by the community

Since these new April Fools snapshots are so different from what the player base is used to from Minecraft updates, they are dearly loved.

The community has been seeing yearly updates from Mojang Studios for over 13 years. Though the developers try to introduce new themes with each update, the features quickly lose their surprise factor.

Additionally, the April Fools snapshot features are usually hilarious to witness and interact with. Hence, they are adored and hailed by players.