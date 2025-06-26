Minecraft fans were beyond excited for the release of Hytale, a game that was supposed to be the spiritual successor of Minecraft. Hytale took the great elements from the blocky game and expanded on them, adding more functionality, features, and even a story that is missing from Mojang’s title. However, all the hopes and excitement came crashing down with the announcement of Hytale getting canceled.

Noxy, co-founder of Hypixel Studios, shared a lengthy update about Hytale that many fans were afraid of getting. They announced that the team has decided to end the development process of Hytale more than six years after its official announcement.

The post covered everything about the game, from the reason for cancelation to the future of the studios. Here’s everything about the unfortunate end of Hytale.

Minecraft-inspired game Hytale has been canceled

The main reason behind the cancelation was the lack of direction and form that the developers wanted when they started the project. Noxy mentioned that over the years, the project kept changing as ambitions grew bolder and the vision grew into something more complex.

This also included the words “technical ambition,” which meant that the developers perhaps wanted to add more complex gameplay mechanics but could not do it, perhaps due to the limitations of the game engine. The developer also mentioned that after more than half a decade of development, the game was still far from being complete, which led to disappointment.

Noxy also mentioned that they tried reducing the scope of the game, but that would have meant delivering something half-baked and not what was promised to the fans during the announcement. They tried every possible way of keeping the project alive but could not find it. Hence, they decided to end the project with no plans to bring it back or even make it open source.

An upside to the people involved in the project, Noxy added that there will be severances in the team, and Riot Games will be helping in making the pay generous to the people who worked hard on the game. Noxy thanked the community for the support and trust for years. They did not mention any plans for a revival or the future of Hytale. It seems that Hypixel Studios is planning to keep the project under.

So, unfortunately, all the Minecraft players who were waiting for a game that felt like Minecraft but offered more will have to wait either for Mojang Studios to come up with a game like Hytale or some other ambitious developers who are willing to take up the task. Till then, players need to enjoy the Chase the Skies update and all the great things it added to the game.

