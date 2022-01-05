Why Minecraft is still so popular in 2022

Although Minecraft has passed its tenth birthday since full release, the world's most popular sandbox game hasn't lost any of its luster.

There are many reasons Minecraft has continued to thrive well past the shelf life of many other games. One can look at its inherent nature, content updates, or its massive community of players and modders that can make the game even more enjoyable.

Minecraft is a game to be enjoyed alone or with friends, it can be both relaxing or competitive. The game means different things to different people, and that variety is a huge part of the love it receives worldwide.

Minecraft: How is the game still excelling?

New content updates on a regular schedule keep Minecraft fresh (Image via Mojang)

What is it about Minecraft that makes people come back to it? Although there are always players that are ephemeral towards a certain game, Minecraft's popularity is still booming a decade after its full release with version 1.0.

1) Remarkable core gameplay

One reason is Minecraft's core gameplay. If one ever enjoys building something from scratch or making something creative, Minecraft may have an appeal to them.

Not only this, but the game's popular Survival Mode pits players against the elements and some nasty enemies to stay alive. This has created plenty of imitating titles, but many believe Minecraft has perfected the formula.

Minecraft @Minecraft



There’s not alotl time left to save the islands; so, explore, use special abilities, solve puzzles, & destroy the Slime Machine 6000! So long, super-slimes! 🗺️ Our next free map of the New Year’s Celebration is Axolotl Islands by @TetrascapeMC There’s not alotl time left to save the islands; so, explore, use special abilities, solve puzzles, & destroy the Slime Machine 6000! So long, super-slimes! 🗺️ redsto.ne/Axolotl-Islands Our next free map of the New Year’s Celebration is Axolotl Islands by @TetrascapeMC! There’s not alotl time left to save the islands; so, explore, use special abilities, solve puzzles, & destroy the Slime Machine 6000! So long, super-slimes! 🗺️ redsto.ne/Axolotl-Islands https://t.co/js430dH5od

2) Relentless updates

Another beloved part of Minecraft is its constant free content updates. Thanks to the devoted team at Mojang, the game has been met with additional content releases multiple times per year.

Reworked terrain generation, new mobs and environments, along with new block and material types are commonplace inclusions in these updates. Keeping Minecraft fresh is part of the reason players love to come back. The game's core concept remains the same, but its world continues to expand.

3) A loyal playerbase

Speaking of players, they may be the biggest part of Minecraft's success. The game's community is massive compared to most others, constituting countless players across the world.

Players share their builds online, play on massive online servers, tackle each other in PvP battles, and modify the game to create new content. Coupled with that, Minecraft-centric content on platforms such as Youtube and Twitch has become one of the most-watched forms of media.

Truly, Minecraft is a successful product for many reasons, but there may be no better driving force than the players who enter the game's many generated worlds to build and share to their heart's content.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul