Why are no mobs being released in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2?

The Minecraft 1.18 update that fans have been eagerly waiting for will be released in a few days. This is the second part of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update, that will bring amazing new world generation features.

The update will come out on November 30, 2021, for all devices that support either the Bedrock Edition or Java Edition. Players who are interested in trying the new features right now can install the latest release candidate.

No mobs are coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

The warden is not coming to Minecraft with the 1.18 update (Image via Mojang)

The first Caves & Cliffs update introduced three new mobs: axolotls, goats, and glow squids, and the second part of the update was going to add a new mob called the warden.

It was going to be one of the unique Overworld mobs that is blind and hostile. It could detect vibrations from the player's footsteps and attack them.

However, the developers decided that in order to release the Minecraft 1.18 update on time, they have to hold back a few features, including the warden. They announced this during Minecraft Live 2021.

The good news is that the warden and other features that have been removed will eventually be added to Minecraft with the Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update that will come out next year.

What other features have been removed from Minecraft 1.18?

Sculk blocks in the deep dark cave biome (Image via Mojang)

Along with the warden, quite a few interesting features announced last year at Minecraft Live 2020 will not be released this year. Here's a list of every feature that has been removed from Minecraft 1.18, in addition to the warden:

Sculk sensors

Deep dark caves

Bundles

Archeology

Goat horns

What other mobs will be released with Minecraft 1.19

Frogs in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.19 is going to be a great update that is focused on swamp biomes. It will introduce a handful of new mobs. Once the Minecraft 1.19 update comes out, players will find fireflies, tadpoles, and frogs in the new swamps.

Allay, the winner of the Minecraft mob vote 2021, will also be added to the game with this update. Check out what else is coming in this update right here.

