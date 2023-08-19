Why are villagers not taking jobs in Minecraft?

Villagers are peaceful Minecraft mobs that live in villages. They are the closest entities to regular humans since they have a set routine for what they do. These mobs wake up early in the morning, work at their respective jobs, socialize a bit, and sleep after sundown. Villagers usually take up different types of work when they connect to different jobsite blocks.

However, there can be instances where unemployed mobs simply do not take up any job. Hence, here are a few reasons why they might not become professionals in trading:

Few reasons villagers might not be taking up jobs in Minecraft

Villagers need their beds

Villagers will need to claim a bed before taking up a job in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Villagers are the only mob in this game that have connections to blocks. Apart from the jobsite, they have a link to their beds as well. Not having this item massively affects what they can or cannot do. Hence, if a villager is not willing to take up any job, there is a chance they might not have a bed. Users can place this item and let a villager occupy it for a night before trying to employ them for a job again.

The villager can be a nitwit

The left one is a nitwit, while the right one is a regular villager that can take up a job in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players new to the game might have a slightly harder time identifying villagers who can actually take up jobs. This title essentially has two types of villagers: regulars and nitwits. The latter are different from the former and have green clothing. Nitwits cannot take up any jobs in the game.

Hence, if a villager doesn't want to get employed, they might be a nitwit.

The villager might already be employed

The villager could already have a profession in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Another reason why a villager would not take up a profession is because they are already connected to one. Players will need to pay close attention to these mobs' textures and notice whether they are employed or not. If they are, then the jobsite block they're linked to needs to be destroyed. Subsequently, they will need some time before they turn back into their normal unemployed versions.

Villager limit exceeded

If there are too many employed villagers, new ones will stop taking up jobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The village in which players are trying to employ these mobs exceeding the villager-count limit might be a reason why they won't get employment. Only a limited number of villagers can get a job in a village. If that limit is reached, no new villagers will be employed.