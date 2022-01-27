Why is XP important in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, experience points, or "XP", are a visual representation of the experience players gain through playing the game. In other words, experience points are some of the biggest stepping stones that guide a player's progression in the game.

Players can find a bar indicating their experience level just above their hotbar. Any experience earned fills that bar and keeps leveling players up.

Players can earn experience from many sources. These include mining blocks that drop resources, killing mobs, removing enchantments or "disenchanting" items on a grindstone, using a Bottle O' Enchanting, breeding animals, smelting and more. However, the best way to earn experience is by using 'experience farms.'

What is experience used for in Minecraft?

Minecraft offers a plethora of ways to help players progress throughout their journey, like experience. One of them is the tier system of weapons, tools, and armor, which is made possible by using the "mining" mechanic of the game. Every new level of gear makes players stronger and more effective in combat.

Leveling up gear and armor is critical for survival in Minecraft, especially when players progress further into the game and visit the Nether and the End dimensions. Experience levels are used for three major activities:

1) Enchanting

An enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Probably the most important use of experience, enchanting, is a mechanic that strengthens a player's weapons, tools, and armor. It can also be used to put enchantments on books, which can then be applied to any piece of gear using an anvil.

Enchanting uses two aspects of the game for "ammunition" or as a fuel. The first is lapis lazuli, and the second is enchantment levels. The latter decides how powerful the enchantment will be, as it decides the level of that enchantment to be applied. Accordingly, the number of lapis required will differ at the three levels.

2) Repairing/renaming gear

Every weapon, tool and armor piece has a durability meter that keeps running out as the piece is used. However, the game allows players to repair their gear too. There are two ways to actively repair a player's gear, and both require experience levels and either an anvil or a grindstone to work.

The first method is using a base material to repair a piece of gear. This means that players need to take the gear piece to be repaired, along with the resource from which it was made, and put them in an anvil or a grindstone. This will increase the durability of the material and will also use up designated levels of experience.

The second method is combining gear pieces. For example, if players have two iron swords, each at low durability, they can combine the two in an anvil or grindstone. This will give a higher durability to the resulting sword.

3) Mending

Mending can be used to repair the player's gear (Image via YouTube/AserGaming)

The Mending enchantment is a treasure enchantment in Minecraft. This means that it cannot be used to enchant a player's gear using traditional methods such as a crafting table. Players will need to earn, fish or trade these enchanted books.

In a nutshell, the Mending enchantment takes every orb of oncoming experience and uses it to repair any piece of weapon, tool or armor set that is damaged. No preference is given to a particular gear piece.

In essence, with this enchantment, any gear pieces that have 'Mending' will keep replenishing their durability meter with each XP that the player receives. As such, players can use it for precious gear pieces.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan