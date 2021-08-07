Will Minecraft 1.18 update release on Android devices? All you need to know

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update is approaching faster than ever, and fans are on the edge of their seats. 1.18 is the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, following the 1.17 update that was released on June 8th, 2021.

Most players are excited to explore all the new biomes being released in 1.18 and to interact with the new mobs that will be added to the game. The 1.17 update introduced players to three new mobs, as well as new blocks and resources.

Goats, axolotls, and glow squids were all added into the game along with the 1.17 update. New resources such as amethyst, copper, deepslate, and dripstone were added as well.

In the 1.18 update, players can see tons of new items. One of the most talked about ones is the new and improved caves! A new mob called the Warden will be brought into the game, making it the first blind mob to ever come into Minecraft!

This update is set to be released around the holiday season by the end of 2021. Just imagine waking up on a cold snowy day to open up your Minecraft to the brand new 1.18 update!

Some players have been wondering what platforms this update will be available for. In this article, players will learn if the Minecraft 1.18 update will be available on Android devices & other platforms.

What platforms will the Minecraft 1.18 update be on?

List of Platforms 1.18 will be available on

Sneak peak of 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update (Image via Minecraft)

The 1.18 update will be available on all platforms that support Minecraft. All platforms that are still running updates for the game and staying up to date will have the 1.18 update when it is released, including Android.

Below is a list of platforms that the 1.18 update will be availble on.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Playstation 5

Playstation 4

Nintendo Switch

IOS

Android

Windows 10 / Java

How to download on each platform

Minecraft 1.18 Po

Downloading the 1.18 update is easy for each platform, however some players may not know how. Below are the instructions on how to download the Minecraft 1.18 update when it is released on each platform.

Java

Open the Minecraft launcher

Check the game version to see if it is already up to date

If players see that it is up to date, it will say "latest release"

If latest release is not shown, press the arrow to the right of "play"

Select latest release

IOS & Android

Launch the game Minecraft

If the game is not updated, it will give players a notice that it needs to be updated

Go to the app store / the play store and update the game

Re-launch the game

Xbox

Navigate to "My games and apps"

Click on Minecraft & Select "More options"

Select Manage games & add-ons

Select Updates

If no updates are available, the game is up to date already

If there is an update available, install it.

Playstation

Playstation usually updates automatically; if not, follow steps listed below

Select Check for updates

Update Minecraft

Windows 10

Minecraft should automatically update for Windows 10, but it may not sometimes.

Open the Microsoft store

Click the three dots in the upper right corner

Click Downloads and updates

Click get updates

Minecraft will start updating

Also read: Minecraft 1.18 update confirmed additions and features missing from part 1 update

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod