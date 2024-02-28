5 working duplication glitches for Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft is a game best known for its survival gameplay. Players are expected to spend hours mining and grinding for resources to accomplish whatever task they put their minds to. However, the grind can sometimes be a bit too much. For example, it can be tedious to mine for a dozen hours just to get the blocks needed for a mega base.

Thankfully, there are several duplication glitches available for Minecraft Bedrock that allow players to skip out on this grind. Five of the easiest and best of these glitches are detailed below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Minecraft Bedrock duplication glitches

1) End Portal Duplication

The setup to use end portals to duplicate items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft Bedrock duplication glitch utilizes the end portals that form after the game's final boss, the Ender Dragon, is defeated. It is not as powerful as some others, as it can only duplicate blocks and items affected by gravity when placed.

All you need to do for this glitch is create a small platform around the end portal. Then, place water in one corner so that the stream flows directly into the end gateway.

Place any gravity-influenced items in the air above the water, using the gateway's bedrock to place them. They will fall to the platform; however, there will be a brief moment where they become an item that the end portal can grab. This item is sent through the portal while the block remains. Go through the portal at any time to collect duplicated items.

2) Dripstone Nether Duplication

A dripleaf duplication setup in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

This duplication glitch is similar to the last one in that it can be used to duplicate any gravity-affected blocks. Simply take some dirt and dripleaves from the Overworld into the Nether and plant them. Place levers in front of the dripleaves and flip them. This will power the leaves, causing them to automatically reset when they fall.

This is the entire setup for the glitch. Just put sand, gravel, or any other gravity-affected block on top of the drip leaves. If the block appears to shake, the glitch is working. The block will attempt to fall, but the leaves will reset and stop them; however, there will be a brief moment where the block is in freefall as an item.

Go through the nether portal to return to the Overworld. Step out of the portal to allow it to reset, and then return to the Nether. If the glitch worked, there should be a duplicate of whatever was on the drip leaves, ready to either be collected or broken.

3) Zero-Tick Farming

A basic zero-tick kelp farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's zero-tick farming, also known as zero-ticking, is a farming method that causes certain crops to grow instantaneously. This is through the clever use of pistons and tick updates, which can allow for incredibly fast AFK farming of kelp, sugar cane, and even trees. An observer sees growth, which causes the farm to harvest the item, resetting itself in the process.

Infinite access to kelp means you no longer need food or fuel, as dried kelp can be used for both. Additionally, infinite access to wood means you can get unlimited emeralds through stick trades with fletcher villagers. This means that zero-tick farms give you unlimited access to powerful Minecraft villager trades.

4) Water Damage Duplication

The very simple setup for this duplication glitch (Image via Mojang)

What makes this duplication glitch one of the best for Bedrock Edition is how simple it is to set up. All you need to do is dig out a two-block by two-block hole in the ground. Place a chest in one corner and fill it with items to duplicate. Right after taking one heart of drowning damage, forcefully close the game.

When reloading into the world, a strange interaction between how your inventory is saved and the game being forced to close without saving causes it to remember the items as both in the player's inventory and in the chest, thereby duplicating them.

5) Block Breaking Duplication

The duplication glitch has a comedically simple setup (Image via Mojang)

This is probably the most powerful duplication glitch in Bedrock Edition, both due to the number of items it can duplicate in one go and how simple it is to set up. All you need to do is place a chest and then a piece of cobblestone next to it. Save and quit, then rejoin the world. Place any items that need duplicating into the chest and start hitting the stone. Forcefully close the game right before it breaks.

Finally, reopen the game and rejoin the world. If done correctly, the items placed in the chest will remain, but they will also still be in your inventory. This means that, similar to the last glitch, you can duplicate entire chests at once but only need a single cobblestone rather than a pool of water to do so.

Given how powerful duplicating items can be and how trivial it can make the survival experience, it is a wonder that these Minecraft bugs and glitches have not been patched out yet. However, so long as they remain, there are viable ways to remove the grind from mega builds in the game.