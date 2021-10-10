Wraiths in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Many hostile mobs in Minecraft Dungeons use magic to varying effects, and the ghost-like wraiths use their powers to control the space in which a hero operates.

The wraith is an undead hostile mob that can appear in many areas within Minecraft Dungeons and can be distinguished by its skeletal appearance and its blue robes. Wraiths also lack a lower half to their body, floating about the battlefield instead of walking or running. Additionally, its skull is illuminated by a blue light emanating from its eyes and mouth. This makes it relatively easy to discern compared to many other hostile mobs, even more so on certain levels that it starkly contrasts with.

Minecraft Dungeons: Wraith behaviour and variants

The Wretched Wraith (left) is one variant of a wraith that appears within the Creeping Winter DLC (Image via Mojang/Youtube user Boss Fighter).

Where some mobs in Minecraft Dungeons use their magic to harm players directly, wraiths are more oriented around control. By placing blue flames in a 3x3 block square, they force heroes to move from the reach of the fire or face damage over time from it. The unintended consequences of a wraith's flame placement include forcing a hero to reposition, potentially into the clutches of other hostile mobs that may be able to take advantage of the situation.

Players shouldn't have to go far to find wraiths in Minecraft Dungeons, as they appear in the following areas:

Creeper Woods (Adventure difficulty)

Creepy Crypt (Adventure difficulty)

Woodland Mansion

Woodland Prison

Desert Temple

Lower Temple

Highblock Halls

Underhalls

Panda Plateau

Overgrown Temple

Frosted Fjord (within its secret area)

Lone Fortress (when summoned by the Wretched Wraith)

Soul Sand Valley

Abyssal Monument (within its secret area)

The Stronghold

Daily Trials

In a similar fashion to other magic-using mobs, closing in on a wraith may compel it to teleport a distance away to avoid melee combat, where it heavily underperforms. However, this teleport and the casting of its flame attack can be interrupted simply by striking it in melee or stunning it outright. If a hero manages to interrupt a wraith mid-teleport, it may remain invisible for a small amount of time until it recuperates. Wraiths, in addition, are also immune to enchanted fire from other mobs, so tricking them into doing some free damage is out of the question.

Variants of wraiths also exist within Minecraft Dungeons. The Ancient Terror is found within Ancient Hunts and is at minimum enchanted with Burning, Chilling, Electrified, and Fire Trail enchantments with the potential for more. Ten spider mobs also surround them as bodyguards enchanted with weakening, complicating approaching and defeating the boss. The Wretched Wraith also exists and serves as a powerful final boss for Minecraft Dungeons' Creeping Winter DLC. This boss is significantly more aggressive, firing projectiles and summoning mobs to protect it as opposed to simply laying flames at a hero's feet.

