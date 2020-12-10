Twitch Streamer xQc throws sub26 Minecraft speedrun, at the very end by messing up bed placement during the Ender Dragon fight.

In order to have a successful Any% Random Seed run, it takes a great deal of skill combined with some luck. These types of Minecraft speedruns can be made or broken depending on the quality and conveniences of structures generated in the seed of the run, something that players have no control over

Up until the very end xQc had everything going for him, but unfortunately could not capitalize and ended up throwing the run due to personal mistakes.

This article will break down what went right and what went wrong in xQc's recent speedrun, ultimately resulting in a colossal failure.

xQc throws on pace sub26 Minecraft speedrun

One of the most popular speedrunning categories for Minecraft is Any% Random Seed in Java Edition. The goal of this run is for players to get to the End as quickly as possible and defeat the Ender Dragon on a completely random seed.

The incredibly popular streamer across all of Twitch, xQc, has been continually attempting this category and been getting progressively better. He has had plenty of success over the years, and even has a heated rivalry with fellow Twitch Streamer Forsen. However, to date, his most successful times are nowhere near the current WR, but are still fairly respectable.

Before the Ender Dragon fight, everything was going right for xQc and he was having an all-in-all pretty legendary run. The placement of structures were in good spots, and he was making pretty darn good time. Even up until the very end he was on pace to smash his own personal best time.

The generations in-game were all in xQc's favor. He had immediate access to the Nether Fortress and got a hold of plenty of ender pearls. As he progressed, he was able to get out of the Nether by the 14 minute mark and could clearly get to the Stronghold because it was visible underwater.

Heck, xQc was even able to almost immediately perch the Ender Dragon and put himself right in position to finish the run with plenty of time to spare. He just simply could not place the beds properly, in order to do damage and kill the boss.

xQc didn't just misplace one or two beds, he consistently misplaced bed after bed. The Ender Dragon fight is a clear weakness of his, and it showed clear as day.

This Minecraft run could have been an epic success, that turned out being a massive livestreaming and speedrunning failure.

