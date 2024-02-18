"You're playing it as a solved game": Minecraft player explains why many gamers find the game to be boring nowadays

Minecraft is designed to make players sink dozens of hours, if not more, into a single survival world, building up their survival base over the course of the game. After spending so many hours doing the same things repeatedly, though, it can get a little monotonous and boring, to say the least.

However, as Reddit user Uncommonality points out, the only reason the game starts to feel this way is that players let their meta-knowledge taint the experience. But what exactly do they mean by that, and are there ways to avoid having this happen?

Minecraft is boring because it has been solved

As u/Uncommonality points out, the thrill of Minecraft comes from experiencing new biomes, mobs, structures, and situations and then using your game knowledge and accumulated resources to overcome these situations in a unique and personalized way.

This is really the downfall of the game in a lot of ways. This open-ended nature means that players naturally seek out the most efficient and optimized ways to play, causing people to reference YouTube videos, wikis, and forum posts rather than experiment with and play the game.

Rather than being a natural gameplay experience, Minecraft can often be reduced to an exercise in copying someone else's already functional build. But using these premade solutions takes away from the game, making the experience more shallow and less fulfilling.

How to avoid playing Minecraft like it is solved

Roguelike style

The top comment, made by user KotaIsBored, suggests an interesting way to play the game: treat it as a roguelike. The idea of turning Minecraft from a traditional survival experience into a cyclical roguelike where each life results in the player's survival base becoming better is simple and intriguing.

A follow-up comment has a similar idea. This version of the game sees players travel huge distances from spawn before building up entire bases. Then, once satisfied, the player simply returns to spawn and picks a new direction to move before building up a whole new base.

Challenge maps

User Rabbit_Food_HCE brings up an interesting way to experience the game in a new way: seek out a challenge map. These seeds usually involve the player lacking a basic resource: villages, biomes, and sometimes even trees, with the idea being to force players to think outside the box to get started.

These maps can be great ways to view the game freshly, as they encourage interacting with new and underutilized game mechanics.

Personal rules

Working on redstone from memory (Image via Mojang)

The last major way to play the game in a fresh and interesting way is to use personal rules that need to be followed to change how the game is played. For example, players could refrain from using the game's wiki for any reference or try and only build farms and other redstone creations from memory or through experimentation rather than by watching a YouTube video.

The great part about using a personal rule rather than any map or mod is that there are infinite potential challenges that could be conceived, and they can be played on any of Minecraft's best seeds rather than requiring a specific world or game version.