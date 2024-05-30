YouTube collabs with Tommyinnit, Aphmau, and more to celebrate 15 years of Minecraft

Minecraft is on a roll and it does not seem to be stopping. The game was released in 2009 and its popularity and player base have both managed to grow every year. Mojang Studios is celebrating the game’s 15th anniversary and the devs are doing everything they can to make the event as grand as possible.

Minecraft has collaborated with several other companies and this time, it is collaborating with YouTube, particularly with Minecraft YouTubers, who have created channels around the game. In a blog post and a video, YouTube announced that the 15th anniversary of the game will also be celebrated on the video-sharing platform.

Here’s all that you must know about the celebration, the anniversary event, and more.

Minecraft 15th anniversary celebration gets bigger

YouTube uploaded an almost eight-minute-long video that is hosted by popular gaming YouTubers Tommyinnit and Alphmau talking about the history of the game and how they got into it. The video shows the impact of the game on the internet and how it is played globally.

The video also shows the different gameplay modes from players vs player to creative mode. Each mode is supplemented by video clips of other popular creators such as Forgelabs, Mumbo Jumbo, and others. The video presents the entire history of the game and how it has fostered a community of players and creators on YouTube.

The blog post shares some interesting things about the impact of the game on YouTube. The game’s contents have a combined total view of more than 1.5 trillion. That’s an astoundingly large number and it shows the sheer popularity of the game.

The game is celebrating its 15th anniversary (Image via Mojang Studios)

To celebrate 15 years of the game, YouTube has created a new effect for Shorts videos that anyone can use and create content. The effect, called Minecraft Spring World, places the person inside the cherry blossom biome. There are already hundreds of videos being created with this effect.

This is not the first collaboration the game has had during this event. Google also collaborated with Mojang Studios to bring a search result easter egg. When anyone searches for the game, the search results page can be ‘broken’ to reveal an interactable background with many easter eggs from the game.

While the 15th anniversary of the game is coming to an end this week, players are hoping for a significant reveal or reward on the last day of the event. We are hoping that Mojang Studios reveals the release date for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

