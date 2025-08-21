YouTuber builds a real-life Minecraft ghast model capable of shooting fireballs

Minecraft mostly revolves around creative building, even though there are other activities. Various blocks and items can be used to make something as simple as a dirt hut as well as a complex working computer. And now, it seems the creative building skill is not limited to just the game world.

Minecraft players were ecstatic to see the addition of the new ghast variants that included the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. With a rise in this mob’s popularity, YouTuber Electo released a video showing how he designed a real-world ghast.

A working Minecraft ghast in real-world

The almost 15-minute-long video shows how Electo works his way through to find the right design forthe ghast. He uses a drone to serve as the main engine inside the ghast’s body. But what makes this build even more interesting is that the ghast can not only fly but also shoot fireballs.

Electo started with the concept of making the ghast’s body using light but stiff materials so that it maintains structural integrity without making it too difficult to achieve lift. However, as the video progresses, we see how almost all the iterations fail as the drone comes crashing down.

Things went great with the foam board, but another challenge soon popped up as the builder had to somehow implement a working fireball shooter in the machine. With several iterations and broken prototypes, Electo managed to fit everything inside a single unit.

One highly creative change done here was the complete transformation of the ghast's legs. Instead of using the same foam board as the material, he used light cloth that straightens up as the machine starts flying. This was a crucial step as it stabilized the drone's flight and held everything together.

Since this was a mob from the blocky game, the video also features a stand-off between the fireball-spitting ghast and the builder’s brother: popular Minecraft YouTuber Beppo. Geared up with a shield and bow and arrows, Beppo somewhat succeeds in defeating this mob from the fiery dimension.

Builds like these show how Minecraft has evolved from a simple game with a limited player base to a household name. With more updates along the way and a highly active and massive community built around it, it is safe to say that Minecraft will keep inspiring others to design more fascinating creations.

