Zombie horse in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Zombie horses are a variant of Minecraft horses. They are just like regular zombies, with dull, green skin and completely black eyes. As with any horse, they can be saddled and ridden. They are useful for traveling long distances, climbing hills or jumping fences.

Zombie horses are one of the fastest means of transportation in the game. Here's everything you need to know about zombie horses in Minecraft.

Unfortunately, zombie horses do not spawn naturally in Minecraft. There's no way for a player to turn a horse into a zombie horse, not even by trapping them in a confined area and letting a zombie work the way it does with a villager.

One way to get them in the game is to summon them. Zombie horses can be summoned for both Bedrock and Java Edition players. The summon command for a zombie horse syntax is "/summon zombie_horse [pos]". If no position is set (x y z coordinates), then it will just spawn in the current location.

Summoning a zombie horse is one of two ways to get them into a world. (Image via Mojang)

The only other method is with a spawn egg, which is found in Creative. Going into Creative and back to Survival can be annoying, but it's the only other way to get it. A zombie horse cannot exist in a Survival world that has achievements enabled.

Upon being killed, zombie horses can drop up to two rotten flesh, though they may drop none at times. The maximum amount is increased by 1 per level of the Looting enchantment, for a maximum of up to five (with a possibility for zero) dropping with Looting III. They will drop up to three XP when killed by a player or their tamed wolf, and if saddled, the saddle will drop to the ground.

If @Minecraft added the Zombie Horse as obtainable in the game, how would it spawn? or be obtained? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PvVbVHWrZa — Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ (@eckoxsoldier) December 18, 2019

Zombie horses can be tamed and ridden and represent one of the fastest ways to get around in the game. They only have one inventory slot to accommodate the saddle.

