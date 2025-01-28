10 most memorable Israel Adesanya moments in the UFC

When he debuted in the UFC back in 2018, Israel Adesanya always seemed destined for stardom. It's safe to say that he's delivered.

In the seven years that have followed, Israel Adesanya has become a two-time UFC middleweight champion and is widely considered one of MMA's biggest stars.

This weekend will see 'The Last Stylebender' attempt to rebound from the toughest period of his career, and if he can win, he could well climb to the top again.

For now, though, here are Israel Adesanya's most memorable moments in the UFC.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#10. Making a mark in his debut: Israel Adesanya vs. Rob Wilkinson - UFC 221

Trending

Sure, it didn't come against a marquee opponent, but Israel Adesanya's UFC debut was still hugely memorable as well as entertaining.

'The Last Stylebender' brought an impressive record of 11-0 into his bout with Rob Wilkinson at UFC 221. And in front of plenty of his fans in Perth, he delivered the goods.

While Wilkinson did manage to last into the second round, Adesanya picked him apart throughout the fight, eventually finishing him with a salvo of punches and knees against the fence.

When 'The Last Stylebender' then mimed marking his territory across the octagon after the bout, proclaiming himself the new dog in the division, it was hard not to sit up and take notice. Few debuts in UFC history have been quite so effective.

#9. First title defense: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero - UFC 248

When Israel Adesanya claimed the middleweight title in late 2019, the subject of his first challenger was a tricky one.

In the end, with top contender Paulo Costa injured, the UFC went with dangerous veteran Yoel Romero, with Dana White feeling it would make for a "fun fight."

Unfortunately, White went onto regret his decision. The fight between Adesanya and 'The Soldier of God' was an awful one, with neither man apparently interested in fully engaging.

In the end, 'The Last Stylebender' retained his title via decision, largely on the back of landing a few more leg kicks than his foe. It was, frankly, the first time Adesanya had failed to deliver inside the octagon.

Despite this, it remains one of his most memorable moments. Regardless of the quality, it was still his first title defense over a very tricky opponent.

#8. Stepping up to another level: Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson - UFC 230

Following his brilliant octagon debut, it's easy to forget that Israel Adesanya's next two fights didn't end in highlight reel fashion. Instead, 'The Last Stylebender' picked off Marvin Vettori and Brad Tavares in more workmanlike fashion.

The same could not be said for what he did to Derek Brunson, though. When he met the veteran contender at UFC 230, Adesanya turned up the heat and showed that he was ready for the next level.

Sure, Brunson played into his hands by continually rushing at him, looking to finish him fast, but 'The Last Stylebender' still had to remain calm under fire.

Indeed, that he did, as he played matador to perfection, dropping Brunson with counterstrikes on multiple occasions before finally putting him away late in the first.

This fight was the first real sign that Adesanya was destined for the very top, and it saw him crash firmly into the top fifteen at 185 pounds.

#7. Failure to become a two-division champ: Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz - UFC 259

In the three decades of its existence, the UFC has only seen four fighters become a champion in two different weight classes simultaneously.

In early 2021, Israel Adesanya attempted to become the fifth. After largely dominating all comers at 185 pounds, 'The Last Stylebender' moved up to 205 pounds to challenge light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz in one of the biggest fights of the year.

An unlikely champion, few observers expected Blachowicz to be able to handle the sniper-like striking of Adesanya. However, the Polish fighter proved everyone wrong in the end, and stopped the quest of the middleweight champ.

Not only did he go strike-for-strike with 'The Last Stylebender', arguably landing the harder shots, he was able to land takedowns and dominate Adesanya on the ground too.

In the end, Blachowicz won a clear-cut decision. And while Adesanya suffered the first loss of his career, it was still a memorable moment and a major learning curve for him. After this fight, 'The Last Stylebender' knew he was not invincible.

#6. Making an entrance: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier - UFC 276

Stardom in the UFC doesn't come only from a fighter's actions inside the octagon. To become a true megastar, a fighter needs a certain level of showmanship too.

It's safe to say that Israel Adesanya certainly has plenty of showmanship and charisma. That's why he's one of the biggest UFC stars of all time.

In the summer of 2022, then, he produced a classic walkout before his title defense against Jared Cannonier.

Surprising everyone, Adesanya walked to the octagon to the sound of the entrance theme of WWE legend The Undertaker, wearing the trademark wide-brimmed hat and carrying the urn made famous by 'The Phenom'.

It was a massively memorable moment that got everyone talking, even moreso than the fight itself, which turned out to be a pedestrian win for Adesanya.

In the end, then, what happened inside the octagon didn't matter - 'The Last Stylebender' had stolen the show again.

#5. Defeating a legend: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva - UFC 234

In his earliest UFC days, largely thanks to his flashy counterstriking style, Israel Adesanya drew comparisons with legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Almost a year after his debut, Adesanya found himself face-to-face with the man he wished to emulate, in the headliner of UFC 234 in Australia.

At that stage, of course, over five years had passed since Silva's title reign had ended, and 'The Spider' was far past his prime.

Still, it was impressive and memorable to see 'The Last Stylebender' pick the Brazilian apart for three rounds en route to a decision win. In some ways, it felt like Adesanya allowed Silva to go the distance as a mark of respect.

When the fight ended, Silva had essentially passed the torch, and it was clear that the middleweight division had its next big star in the form of 'The Last Stylebender'.

#4. Winning the interim title: Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum - UFC 236

Israel Adesanya's win over Anderson Silva at UFC 234 was supposed to net him a middleweight title shot. However, with champ Robert Whittaker out injured, 'The Last Stylebender' instead faced off with top contender Kelvin Gastelum for an interim title.

Despite the fight coming just two months after Adesanya's bout with Silva, he was still able to defeat Gastelum for his first piece of gold inside the octagon.

It didn't come easily, though. In fact, Gastelum gave 'The Last Stylebender' a real scare, busting him up and becoming the first man to ever knock him down.

However, Adesanya showed the heart of a champion to win in the end. With the fight in the balance, he roared back in the fifth round and destroyed Gastelum with combinations, earning his victory the hard way.

While he's had more famous bouts since, this wild brawl remains a classic - and it might just be the best fight of Adesanya's career.

#3. Undefeated vs. Undefeated: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa - UFC 253

While Israel Adesanya's first title defense came against Yoel Romero, the fight that everyone wanted for 'The Last Stylebender' was against Paulo Costa.

Not only had 'The Eraser' earned a title shot by previously beating Romero, but like Adesanya, he also boasted an undefeated record.

Following a bitter war of words, the two unbeaten stars finally faced off in Abu Dhabi at UFC 253. Unfortunately for Costa, it quickly became clear who the better man was.

'The Eraser' failed to really land a glove on Adesanya, who methodically picked him apart before turning up the heat in the second round. 'The Last Stylebender' eventually finished Costa with a lethal combo - and had time to taunt the Brazilian after the fight, too.

This fight was a huge one for Adesanya, as it was proof that he stood alone at the top of the middleweight division. Had it not taken place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be far more well-remembered, too.

#2. First title win: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker - UFC 243

Few fighters in UFC history enjoyed as meteoric a rise as Israel Adesanya. Just one year after his octagon debut, 'The Last Stylebender' defeated a legend in Anderson Silva, and two months later, he became interim middleweight champion.

Still, when he faced off with reigning champ Robert Whittaker in a unification bout in November 2019, he was still seen as the underdog. After all, Whittaker had made a career of beating flashier opponents.

Unfortunately, 'The Reaper' stood no chance against Adesanya.

Whittaker simply opened up a little too much and got too aggressive against 'The Last Stylebender', and that played directly into the challenger's hands.

Adesanya dropped Whittaker in the final seconds of the first round with one clean counter, and in the second round, he ended his reign as champion with another.

This was one of the most memorable title wins UFC fans had seen in years, and it capped off a stunning climb for Adesanya. In less than two years, he'd reached the top of the mountain.

#1. Revenge over 'Poatan': Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira - UFC 287

By 2022, Israel Adesanya appeared to have basically cleaned out the UFC's middleweight division. With five title defenses under his belt, there didn't seem to be many contenders left for 'The Last Stylebender'.

However, Adesanya was about to come face-to-face with a ghost from his past. Alex Pereira had made his octagon debut in 2021, but was more recognizable from his kickboxing days, where he'd defeated 'The Last Stylebender' twice, once via knockout.

A win over Sean Strickland vaulted 'Poatan' into title contention, and to the shock of everyone, the Brazilian once again got one over on his old rival.

Despite Adesanya looking to have the edge in a close fight, Pereira turned things up in the fifth round, and eventually melted 'The Last Stylebender' with a violent combination.

Given Adesanya's star status and lengthy time as champion, an immediate rematch was signed - but it felt like 'Poatan' had his number.

At UFC 287, though, 'The Last Stylebender' proved that idea firmly wrong.

After a cagy start, Pereira hurt Adesanya with a combination in the second round and appeared to have him on the edge of being finished.

When he waded in, though, 'The Last Stylebender' countered with one of the cleanest combinations in UFC history, putting 'Poatan' down and out.

The win was a huge one for Adesanya. Not only had he reclaimed his title, but he'd gained a measure of revenge over his greatest rival, who later showed respect and buried the hatchet with him.

The win remains Adesanya's signature victory and most memorable moment - for now - in the UFC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.