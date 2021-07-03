3 big talking points from Dustin Poirier's interview with ESPN

Dustin Poirier is set to face Conor McGregor for a third time on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the highly anticipated trilogy fight, Dustin Poirier weighed in on a variety of topics in a recent interview with ESPN.

Poirier and McGregor currently stand at one win apiece, having faced each other at two different weight classes. In the lead up to the rubber fight, let's take a look at three points Dustin Poirier discussed in his recent interview:

#3 Dustin Poirier respects Conor McGregor the superstar

While Conor McGregor may have gone 1-2 in his last three UFC outings, Dustin Poirier believes the Irishman is always relevant. According to Poirer, McGregor is just one good performance away from a title shot in two separate weight-classes. Speaking from the point of view of a Conor McGregor fan, Dustin Poirier told Brett Okamoto of ESPN:

"You know, he's one win away from a title shot, one win away from cracking top 3 I think, at 45 (145 lbs) and 55 (155 lbs). As long he laces up a pair of gloves. That's just the reality of fighting and reality of his star power. And the way he finishes guys, you know. Me as a fan, removed myself from being in the mix with these guys, as a fan I won't forget the way he put away Eddie (Alvarez) and put away Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and all these guys. So when he goes out there and has a good performance it kinda pull all that back together and you remember the guy that Conor can be. So I think he's always in the running."

#2 Dustin Poirier's experience headlining an UFC pay-per-view events

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's second outing at UFC 257 recorded the second-highest pay-per-view sales in the promotion's history. Regarding the nuances that come with headlining a pay-per-view, Dustin Poirier said:

"I think a part of me with the second kind of fight of fighting a little more free and a weight of my back, might have been that part of the contractual stuff too. Cause I was getting a flat fee to fight. Win, lose or draw, my money is set. Like I don’t have that hanging over me, I can just go out there and fight. You know whether it’s a win or show, I’m gonna fight the same way. Without that hanging over me it’s just a little bit more freedom in my mind. Like whatever happens tonight, just perform your best. I think that helps me."

#1 Dustin Poirier laid down different options to secure a finish against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier avenged a seven-year-old loss with his second-round TKO victory over Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 257. While Dustin Poirier majorly used calf kicks to stifle Conor McGregor, he has a wide range of options this time out. When asked about his strategy to secure a finish, Dustin Poirier told Brett Okamoto:

"Kick him in the head instead of the calf, submit him. I mean there's lots of ways to get him out of there. Drag him into deep waters and show him that I'm willing to bleed more than he is. I think that hurts. Anybody can get caught, we've both been on the wrong side of that against each other. That's what makes this third fight what it is."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh