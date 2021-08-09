3 changes Conor McGregor needs to make for a successful UFC return in 2022

Conor McGregor is the biggest - and arguably most important - star in the history of the UFC. The brash southpaw captured fight fans’ imaginations with his witty trash talk, exceptional fashion sense and precise striking technique during the mid-2010s.

In 2021, McGregor is still the most famous fighter in the world but his reputation and record have both taken a tumble. The former double-champ has won just one fight in the past five years.

This year saw him lose via TKO for the first time in January before sustaining a horrific injury last month. A visibly distraught McGregor was still talking trash as Dustin Poirier exited the octagon at UFC 264. Understandably devastated, McGregor has since had to have a metal rod inserted into his leg to course-correct his broken tibia.

With a medical suspension in place for the rest of the year, McGregor now has plenty of time to recover, rehabilitate and refocus for his return in 2022. Whether he nets a fourth fight with Poirier or goes in a different direction entirely, it’s clear now that ‘The Notorious’ needs to make some changes to his game.

Here are three alterations Conor McGregor should make before he gets back in the octagon.

#3. Conor McGregor needs to focus more on combat and less on spectacle

Conor McGregor is a master showman. His gift of gab more than rivals his gift of jab and is reminiscent of the likes of Muhammad Ali. Funny, intense and unpredictable, press conferences for McGregor’s fights have often proven to be must-see events.

However, in 2021 it appears the well may be running a little dry on this front. When McGregor returned in early 2020, he revealed a calmer, considerably more polite temperament in the build-up to his UFC 246 clash with Donald Cerrone. This continued in the build-up to his next fight, his notorious (no pun intended) UFC 257 TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

However, following a bitter dispute involving Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, McGregor threw caution to the wind leading into UFC 264. Sadly, instead of the often hilarious, charismatic talker of old, McGregor went for extremely below-the-belt, deeply personal jibes.

It was reminiscent of his uncomfortable feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC 229 rivalry and bout is what many consider to be the falling off point for McGregor as an ace fighter.

His antics at the UFC 264 press-conference moved between distasteful and over-the-top with little in between. McGregor had put so much energy into his rage on the mic that he seemed oddly detached, exhausted even, during their ill-fated trilogy fight.

In 2022, it may be time for McGregor to simmer down but not play Mr Nice Guy either. A healthy middle ground is what he needs psychologically. Essentially, he just needs to be himself and take pride in being a fighter first and a self-promoter second.

#2. He needs to spend more time grappling

There are two flaws in Conor McGregor’s game that have consistently stung him in the octagon: his cardio and his ground game. McGregor is an elite level striker, arguably one of the most technically skilled the UFC has ever seen. However, he has never been the most complete of fighters.

Considering the damage done to his body of late, an over-reliance on kicks, particularly rapid-fire low ones, will be out of the question. As fighters such as Chad Mendes, Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov exposed, the Irishman can also get a little panicked when off his feet.

To kill two birds with one stone, it’s time for McGregor to immerse himself in wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. First, it will improve his durability as lengthy grappling sessions are some of the most grueling cardio workouts known to man.

Second, it will allow him to lower his stance and center of gravity, increasing his chances of both solid takedown defense and avoiding kicks. In turn, he will still have the space to launch his exceptional punches without risking further compromising his damaged leg to get there.

#1. A renewed emphasis on movement training

Israeli movement maestro Ido Portal brought something truly unique to the world of MMA. Regardless of Nate Diaz’s “touch butt in the park” dismissal, there is a method to Portal’s madness.

The emphasis on creativity, flow and balance in McGregor’s movement workouts allowed him to relax in both body and mind. This led to the cool, funny, audacious striker that took the UFC by storm back in 2015. McGregor’s light-footed precision and agility made him a near impossible combatant to handle at featherweight.

Along with enhancing his general mobility and coordination, free movement kept his joints in fine-tuned working order. When McGregor gets the cast off his leg and applies himself to full-body training again, this holistic approach will be something he needs.

Comparing the graceful, karate-stanced McGregor who easily dispatched Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 to now is like night and day. The move into more conventional boxing has been a death knell for McGregor’s record in 2021. A return to the signature style he crafted over years of hard work and experience is the key to getting back on track.

