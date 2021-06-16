3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 29

The UFC returns to the APEX in "Sin City" this weekend for UFC Vegas 29: 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige.

With two of the top featherweights pre-occupied as the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter rolls through, Zombie and Ige will hold down the fort in the 145-pound division. Plus: a couple of European heavyweights will look to jockey for position in the co-main event as Aleksei Oleinik collides with Sergey Spivak.

No doubt, UFC Vegas 29 boasts a good number of must-see bouts. But it's a noticeable downgrade from last weekend's loaded UFC 263 pay-per-view event. With that said, here are three fights to look forward to and two that might disappoint at UFC Vegas 29.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 29: Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Heavy-hitting welterweights Kalinn 'Khaos' Williams and Matthew Semelsberger lock horns in an under-the-radar 'Fight of the Night' candidate.

Taking place on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 29, it's possible that this fight doesn't go the distance. Williams and Semelsberger both have more wins by stoppage than they do decision victories.

Semelsberger is coming in with a ton of momentum as he's enjoying a triumphant run in five consecutive fights. In his octagon debut, 'Semi The Jedi' out-pointed Carlton Minus to earn a unanimous decision nod. Seven months later, Semelsberger KO'd Jason Witt in 16 seconds, earning the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

Meanwhile, 'Khaos' is looking for a much-needed win after having his impressive eight-fight winning streak shattered. In his last outing, Williams was out-classed by the acrobatic Michel Pereira in a largely uneventful bout.

Fight that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 29:

Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba

Japan's Kanako Murata notched seven straight victories on her way to the UFC, including a decision over Emily Ducote for the Invicta strawweight crown. Last November, Murata was victorious in her UFC debut, dominating Randa Markos for her eighth consecutive win.

Virna Jandiroba, meanwhile, is 2-2 so far in her UFC tenure. She did well against run-of-the-mill fighters Mallory Martin and Felice Herrig but dropped unanimous decisions against strawweight stars Carla Esparza and Mackenzie Dern.

Jandiroba will have two inches of height and reach advantage over her Japanese opponent. But due to her lack of striking prowess, she is a favorable matchup for wrestling-minded Murata.

Though Jandiroba's Brazilian jiu-jitsu could come in handy when Murata puts her on the ground, it's more likely that the former Invicta champion will breeze through for three rounds to earn a decision win. For that reason, this fight might not be competitive at all.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 29: Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

Bantamweight standouts Marlon Vera and Davey Grant are running it back on the main card of UFC Vegas 29. During their 2016 meeting, Grant earned a unanimous decision after three rounds. But a victory against rising star Sean O'Malley was enough for Vera to crack the 135-pound division rankings.

Right now, Grant is riding a three-fight winning streak, including back-to-back knockouts in his two most recent fights. Meanwhile, Vera is coming off a loss against former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo.

At UFC Vegas 29, Vera will try to seek revenge while a repeat performance for Grant would allow him to usurp his rival's seat in the featherweight rankings.

Fight that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 29: Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

TUF alums Matt Brown and Dhiego Lima will kick off the main card of UFC Vegas 29. With both coming off decision losses, Brown and Lima are eager to wash the taste of defeat off their mouths.

A true veteran of the sport, Brown will make his 29th appearance in the octagon at UFC Vegas 29. The 40-year-old possesses fearsome knockout power, making him a dangerous opponent for anyone, even at an advanced age.

Meanwhile, Lima entered 2021 with a three-fight winning streak, only to be stopped in his tracks by top welterweight contender Belal Muhammad at UFC 258 earlier this year.

Due to the obvious age disparity and the toll that 40 professional fights have taken on Brown's body, a Lima win is all but guaranteed. Potentially a one-sided affair, Brown vs. Lima could go down as one of the most disappointing fights at UFC Vegas 29.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 29: 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

Two of the most exciting strikers are en route to a collision course in the main event of UFC Vegas 29 as 'The Korean Zombie' makes his long-awaited return against Dan Ige. In this classic veteran vs. rising star matchup, both men are in desperate need of a win but for entirely different reasons.

Zombie, coming off a loss against eventual title challenger Brian Ortega, has insinuated that the outcome of this bout will determine the future of his fighting career. Speaking with media members in Korea, Jung mentioned that his upcoming clash with Ige would help him decide whether to fight or retire.

On the flipside, Ige is on the hunt for another high-profile win to prop up his resume. He currently sits in eighth spot in the UFC featherweight rankings, and a win over Zombie should elevate his status.

Every fight involving the relentless Jung and the promising Ige has 'Fight of the Night' potential. Safe to assume, UFC Vegas 29 is going to end with fireworks.

