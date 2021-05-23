3 logical opponents for Rob Font and 2 for Cody Garbrandt after UFC Vegas 27

UFC Vegas 27 ended with Rob Font getting his hand raised after an enduring 25-minute battle with former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt. 'No Love' had initial success in scoring takedowns, but the same strategy did not work later on in the fight. 33-year-old Font maintained composure throughout the contest and utilized his jab to claim victory.

Also read: Rob Font claims he has the "best jab in the UFC" after masterclass against Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

Font, who has now won four fights in a row, is certainly in contention for a shot at the bantamweight title.

Here's a look at three fighters he could face next:

3) Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Dominick Cruz is considered to be one of the greatest bantamweights ever. He is currently ranked number nine in the 135-pound rankings. Right now, though, it does not make much sense for Font to fight Cruz. However, a win over a big name like 'The Dominator' could add to Font's legacy. Also, most of the fighters in the top ten are already booked. Effectively, Dominick can be a pretty good matchup for Rob Font.

2) Petr Yan

UFC 259 Blachowicz v Adesanya: Weigh-Ins

Petr Yan is expected to have a rematch with Aljamain Sterling for the championship. But 'Funkmaster' is currently recovering from surgery. So, it can be a perfect opportunity for the UFC to set up a number one contender fight between Yan and Font.

1) Winner of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen

This is the fight that makes the most sense for Font. He is ranked number three in the bantamweight division, and the only two fighters above him are Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

But Sandhagen has a fight booked for next month against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, who is coming off a two-year suspension. Font can face the winner of this fight after these two slug it out on July 24.

Two logical opponents for Cody Garbandt after UFC Vegas 27

UFC Fight Night: Font v Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt had a rough night at work as he lost to Rob Font via decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. 'No Love' landed multiple takedowns at the start of the fight but couldn't cause much damage to his opponent.

Having lost four of his last five fights, Garbrandt's future in the UFC looks a little bleak. With many of the fights booked in the bantamweight division, the 29-year-old only has a handful of options for his next fight.

Here are two fighters that Garbrandt could fight next:

#2 Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes

Like Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes is also going through a rough patch in his UFC career. The former title challenger has lost three of his last four fights, all via TKO. Both these fighters need to make a comeback against a strong opponent. So, this matchup would be perfect.

#1 Sean O' Malley

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley

There cannot be a better fight right now for Garbandt than Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar' is a rising star in the division. Despite not being ranked in the top fifteen, O'Malley is more famous than most of the top contenders in the bantamweight division.

After facing his first defeat inside the octagon against Marlon Vera, 'Sugar' made a brilliant comeback and knocked out Thomas Almeida at UFC 260.

Also read: Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley go back and forth over who got the better KO at UFC 250

I hope you don’t get knocked out at strawweight because it won’t look as good when I knock you out. Good luck. https://t.co/5qdLq6L0oH — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

Settle down Covid Garbrant. How many fights did you have this year? https://t.co/mhxI5uVcX3 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 17, 2020

Another reason why this fight makes sense is that both Garbrandt and O'Malley have traded insults with each other on social media. So, what better way to settle this feud than in the octagon?

Also read: Cody Garbrandt takes a shot at Sean O'Malley for not facing any higher-ranked opponents