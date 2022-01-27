3 ONE Championship heavyweights who could box Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing ever. His electric performances against Deontay Wilder and wins over Derek Chisora and the great Wladimir Klitschko will forever ring through the pages of boxing history.

There’s been much talk of crossover boxing and MMA bouts recently, especially with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou chasing a lucrative and high profile showdown with Tyson Fury himself. However, 'The Predator' isn’t the only MMA heavyweight who could give Fury a run for his money.

Across the pond, there are a slew of ONE Championship heavyweight talents who would love the opportunity to trade hands against 'The Gypsy King'.

In fact, the Singapore-based promotion has recently made a concerted effort to beef up its heavyweight division, adding a steady stream of names to compete for Asia’s largest martial arts organization.

Let’s take a look at a handful of guys who could step outside of the Circle for a brief moment and exchange leather in the boxing ring.

Here are three ONE Championship heavyweights who could potentially box Tyson Fury.

#3. Kirill Grishenko vs. Tyson Fury

Kirill Grishenko is a wrestler at heart, but more often than not, his boxing combinations and Muay Thai prowess have taken him across the finish line.

There are plenty of heavyweights to choose from in the promotion's 120.2kg division. However, the Belarusian kicks off this list as he has a good heart to fight and seems very comfortable fighting in any situation.

In his most recent outing, Grishenko dominated Dustin Joynson with his striking dexterity in the second and third rounds. The 30-year-old undefeated tank even threw knees and jab-uppercut combinations that his foe perhaps did not expect.

He was willing to stand and bang with the lanky Canadian and that ultimately earned him a unanimous decision win. If he'd be willing to trade heavy leather like that against Tyson Fury, fans would be in for an absolute slugfest.

At 193cm, Grishenko is the tallest athlete on this list. He would stand a larger chance of catching Fury. The Englishman, however, would still tower over the MMA star given his 206cm stature.

Grishenko would have enter the pocket with caution. If there is one thing he'd need to look out for, it is Fury’s jab. This is his weapon to break down opponents. ‘The Gypsy King’ throws off quick jabs aimed at the skull and body that ruins his rival’s tempo. He uses it brilliantly and, coupled with his power punching and quick feet, Grishenko would be in for a rough day in the office.

However, anything can happen in a boxing match. Kirill Grishenko vs. Tyson Fury would certainly be an entertaining battle should the Belarusian be able to withstand the Manchester-born boxer's near-perfect skills in the ‘sweet science'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard