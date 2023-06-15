3 possible fights for Michael Chandler if his clash with Conor McGregor falls through

Michael Chandler is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his life, as he’s slated to face Irish superstar Conor McGregor in his return to the UFC in the near future.

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will be a huge fight if it happens, but right now, there are some doubts hanging over the status of the bout. ‘The Notorious’ has yet to re-enter USADA’s drug testing pool, meaning that the chances of the fight happening in 2023 are now getting narrower.

The Irishman also has serious allegations of sexual assault hanging over him, although he has not yet been charged with any form of crime.

Add in the fact that Dana White has not yet confirmed a date for the fight, and has stated that it might be tricky to convince McGregor to return, and it’s clear that ‘Iron Mike’ ought to have a contingency plan.

So who should Michael Chandler face if his fight with Conor McGregor falls through? Here are three viable options.

#3. Michael Chandler vs. Arman Tsarukyan or Mateusz Gamrot

A win over Arman Tsarukyan would propel Michael Chandler into title contention

Michael Chandler’s fight with Conor McGregor will be considered the biggest of the former Bellator champion’s career if it goes ahead, but it won’t necessarily do much for his status in the lightweight division.

That’s because, despite his star power, ‘The Notorious’ has not actually won a fight in the octagon at 155 pounds since his 2016 win over Eddie Alvarez.

If McGregor does not fight Chandler, then, ‘Iron Mike’ may want to move back towards title contention in the lightweight division and aim for a shot at the champion in 2024, whether that’s Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira.

If this is the case, then it might be smarter for Chandler to look for a win over one of the division’s dark horses – either Arman Tsarukyan or Mateusz Gamrot.

The No.8-ranked Tsarukyan is coming off a win over Damir Ismagulov and is widely expected to pick up another win over Joaquim Silva this weekend.

UFC @ufc #UFCVegas66 Dominant from start to finish @ArmanUFC takes home the UD victory Dominant from start to finish @ArmanUFC takes home the UD victory😤 #UFCVegas66 https://t.co/tjv8mT5v9s

Gamrot, meanwhile, last defeated Jalin Turner, and he is ranked one spot above former opponent Tsarukyan at No.7.

Neither man carries the biggest name, but unlike most of the fighters ranked above them, they are coming off wins. More to the point, both men would likely provide Chandler with a difficult test.

If ‘Iron Mike’ could overcome either man, then the idea that he’s simply a fighter near the end of his career looking for big-money scraps would instantly evaporate, moving him right back into title contention. That alone could make either fight worth it.

#2. Michael Chandler vs. Beneil Dariush

Michael Chandler could be a bad match for Beneil Dariush from a stylistic point of view

If Conor McGregor is unable to fight Michael Chandler later this year, then one viable opponent for ‘Iron Mike’ could be Beneil Dariush.

The Iranian-born fighter was riding one of the lengthiest win streaks in the UFC’s lightweight division until last weekend, defeating eight opponents in a row before falling to Charles Oliveira.

Ocelot MMA @Ocelot_MMA August 8, 2020



UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik



Dariush scores a spinning back fist KO in Round 1

vs Scott Holtzman



*Dariush missed weight 158lb catchweight August 8, 2020UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. OleinikDariush scores a spinning back fist KO in Round 1vs Scott Holtzman*Dariush missed weight 158lb catchweight https://t.co/oJgOQRZ4XQ

Naturally, a rematch with Oliveira would be preferable for Chandler, but it’s highly likely that ‘Do Bronx’ will instead be edging towards a title fight with Islam Makhachev.

Therefore, Dariush would definitely make sense as a foe for Chandler, particularly as ‘Iron Mike’ himself has not won in the octagon since his knockout of Tony Ferguson in March 2022.

Despite his loss to Oliveira, Dariush is still ranked No.4 in the division, ahead of the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev – as well as Chandler himself, who sits in the No.5 spot.

However, on paper at least, ‘Iron Mike’ is a horrible match for the Iranian, as his wrestling skills should be able to prevent a takedown, and on the feet, he’s far quicker and more explosive than Dariush.

Chandler would probably need to wait until late 2023 to face Dariush, who is likely to be under a lengthy medical suspension after his recent loss.

Regardless, a win over the grappling expert would be a major feather in the cap of the former Bellator champion, and would throw him right back into the title mix – somewhere he ought to be aiming to be if he can’t fight McGregor.

#1. Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje

A rematch with Dustin Poirier would be a huge deal for Michael Chandler

While he has already lost to both men during his tenure with the UFC, the best fight available in the near future for Michael Chandler would almost certainly be against the winner of the upcoming bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

There are a few reasons why this fight would make so much sense for ‘Iron Mike’, particularly if his planned bout with Conor McGregor falls through as many suggest it will.

Firstly, ‘The Highlight’ and ‘The Diamond’ are set to headline UFC 291 in July, with the infamous ‘BMF’ title on the line. Given that Chandler’s fights with both men were critically acclaimed and won ‘Fight of the Night’ awards, it’s easy to imagine the UFC being able to market a rematch with either man as the next ‘BMF’ title fight.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Chandler just EATS these punches from Gaethje and then walks him down 🤯 #UFC268 Chandler just EATS these punches from Gaethje and then walks him down 🤯 #UFC268 https://t.co/Y1hfd2U9vq

Secondly, both Poirier and Gaethje are huge stars for the promotion. Neither carries the marquee power of McGregor, but they probably sit just underneath the Irishman in the pantheon of stardom, meaning Chandler wouldn’t be losing much lustre by pursuing a fight with either man.

Essentially, the UFC could easily headline a major pay-per-view with Chandler vs. Poirier or Chandler vs. Gaethje, and the fans would absolutely eat it up.

If McGregor ends up unable or unwilling to fight ‘Iron Mike’, then, this is definitely the fight he ought to look for.

Poll : 0 votes