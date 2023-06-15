Breaking: Miami Heat release official statement addressing Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been no stranger to controversy during his career both inside and outside the octagon.

‘The Notorious’ has established himself as one of the most decorated UFC fighters of all time, winning gold in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions. However, he’s also found himself in legal hot water on numerous occasions.

Now, though, the Irishman faces perhaps the most serious allegation that has ever been made against him.

It was revealed today that McGregor has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who has yet to be identified. The alleged incident supposedly occured during the recent NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics attended by ‘The Notorious’.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor has denied this accusation. His representatives stated that the allegations are false, and that “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated”.

In the hours since this allegation has come to light, the Miami Heat, who hosted the game, has released its own official statement regarding the issue. The statement reads as follows:

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass, meanwhile, also released a statement on behalf of the basketball league. He stated the following:

“We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information.”

The UFC also issued a similarly worded statement on the incident, suggesting they are waiting for more details before any further action.

As of this time, no criminal charges have been filed against McGregor.

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his loss to Dustin Poirier in August 2021. He is expected to fight Michael Chandler in his return bout, although a date for the fight has yet to be announced.

Conor McGregor NBA game: Did ‘The Notorious’ really hospitalise the Miami Heat mascot?

Conor McGregor’s recent appearance at the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics had already drawn plenty of attention prior to the allegations of sexual assault levied against him.

That’s because of an incident that saw him level the Miami Heat’s mascot, Burnie, with his trademark left hook, resulting in him taking a trip to hospital.

Of course, the incident was entirely staged, and was reportedly put together to promote the latest venture from ‘The Notorious’ – a pain relief spray.

Conor McGregor later went on record to state that the incident was a “skit”, and that he’d hugged it out with the mascot afterwards. Burnie reportedly received some pain medication at the hospital, but was swiftly sent home.

