3 reasons why Chito Vera is a terrible opponent for Frankie Edgar

A UFC bantamweight scrap between two of the division's top-ranked fighters has been announced as Marlon Chito Vera takes on Frankie 'The Answer' Edgar.

Frankie Edgar is a veteran of the game, despite being two fights into his career as a bantamweight. He currently holds a record of 1-1 at 135lbs. So top contender Chito Vera could be a terrible opponent for 'The Answer' to face. In the following list we detail three reasons why Vera will be such a tough matchup for Edgar.

#3. The age disparity

When looking at this fight on paper, what truly stands out is the age disparity between these two martial artists. Frankie Edgar is currently 39 and has been competing in the sport of MMA since 2005.

UFC 205: Edgar v Stephens

Marlon 'Chito' Vera is only 28 and just entering his prime. He has significantly less mileage on him and has never been knocked out in his entire career.

History indicates that once an MMA fighter enters his late 30's, physical decline is inevitable. Edgar is certainly still capable of being competitive, but the days of his divisional dominance are well over. He is currently 1-3 in his last four fights. This could be the fight in which Edgar's age truly catches up with him.

#2. Frankie Edgar is coming off a brutal KO loss

In Frankie Edgar's most recent UFC fight, he was on the losing side of a knockout of the year contender. Cory Sandhagen landed a clean flying knee KO on Edgar, leaving the former lightweight champion face down on the canvas.

That fight was six months ago, so with luck Edgar will have fully recovered by now. However, he has also been knocked out now in two of his last three fights, both occurring in the first round. It is worth noting that prior to these two KO losses, Edgar had only been knocked out once. Chito Vera will no doubt be looking to make a highlight reel finish of his own against Edgar.

#1. Chito Vera's offense

Chito Vera may not be the most prolific knockout artist in the UFC, or even in the 135lb division. However, his ability to dish out attritional damage is second to none. Take his recent win over Davey Grant as an example. Grant is known for being one of the toughest fighters in the division, but Vera's intelligent use of slashing elbow strikes cut him open and sapped at the will of the plucky Brit.

Bearing in mind the previous two points, one of the major questions surrounding this fight is whether Frankie Edgar can handle the brutal onslaught of damage that Chito Vera will throw his way. The fight promises to be an intriguing one, and will give good measure as to whether Frankie Edgar is still a top-level fighter.

Edited by James McGlade