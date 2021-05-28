3 reasons Diego Sanchez returning to the UFC makes sense

Since making his way to the UFC as the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 1, Diego Sanchez has fought 32 times in the UFC octagon. Sanchez, along with Forrest Griffin, Stephen Bonnar, Rashad Evans, and Kenny Florian, played a vital role in making the UFC a financial success for Zuffa and Fertittas in the 2000s. However, Diego Sanchez's UFC career came to an abrupt end in the most unceremonial manner after a dramatic turn of events due to an unscrupulous alliance with Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez has now parted ways with Fabia. Dana White recently stated that the UFC will always respect Diego Sanchez's contribution, and White will always be there if Sanchez needs him. The UFC president did not commit to re-signing the veteran fighter but his remarks certainly made a positive impact on the potential of Diego Sanchez's return.

Here is a list of three reasons why Diego Sanchez's return to the UFC makes sense under current circumstances.

#3 No more Joshua Fabia, no more drama

By now, it is well known that Diego Sanchez became close with Joshua Fabia during the most vulnerable period of his life. Sadly, Joshua Fabia is many things, except for a qualified MMA coach.

From questionable corner advice to irrational training routines, Joshua Fabia did little to help Diego Sanchez at the tail-end of his career. Trying to make every argument about himself rather than Sanchez did not help either.

With all that now in the past, Sanchez has the opportunity to have a decent tenure with the UFC and do what he loves to do.

#2 Diego Sanchez is one of Dana White's favorite fighters

For those who have followed Diego Sanchez's UFC career from the beginning, it is impossible not to be his fan for life. Sanchez has fought his heart out against the very best fighters from four separate divisions in his storied UFC career and been a part of some historic UFC fights. Sanchez has played a crucial role in the UFC's battle for the mainstream, which is why he is one of the company's favorite employees to this day. Even during Sanchez's controversial association with Joshua Fabia, everyone, including UFC president Dana White, had nothing but sympathy for Sanchez. It seems highly unlikely that the UFC and Dana White will not be willing to get him back on board.

#1 The drama has rekindled fans' interest in Diego Sanchez

The numbers generated by the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight say that any type of publicity is acceptable as long as it generates public interest that translates into viewership. Diego Sanchez is far removed from the peak of his career. At 39 years of age, Sanchez essentially has one foot out of the UFC octagon and will probably have to hang up the gloves soon. Diego Sanchez's UFC release and the entire Joshua Fabia episode have rekindled fight fans' interest in him. New fans who have not seen the best of Sanchez have been introduced to 'The Nightmare' in a completely different light. If Diego Sanchez returns to the UFC now, he could be in for some large paydays to retire comfortably.

