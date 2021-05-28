"All he needs to do is pick up the phone" - Dana White wants Diego Sanchez to reach out if he 'needs him'

Dana White has maintained that Diego Sanchez can always pick up the phone and call him regardless of the circumstances. Sanchez was recently cut from the UFC following medical concerns raised due to Sanchez's bizarre former coach, Joshua Fabia.

Fabia's insistence on the UFC handing over all of Sanchez's medical files from the past 16 years raised multiple red flags for the UFC, especially when Fabia refused to reveal his reasoning for the request. This, combined with numerous worrying videos that surfaced involving Fabia, was reason enough for the UFC to cut Sanchez.

Dana White offers his support

Sanchez has since separated himself from Fabia. UFC president Dana White has now offered his support to Sanchez. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, White stated the following:

“Diego Sanchez can pick up the phone and call me – any of those ‘TUF kids. You know what I mean? I had a falling out a few years ago with Josh Koscheck. If Josh Koscheck picked up the phone and called me, I would talk to Josh Koscheck. If any of those kids needed me, all they’ve got to do is pick up the phone and call me.”

Dana White also spoke out about how the rough end to Sanchez's career will not affect his legacy, noting that he will always be respected for what he's done. White stated the following:

“Diego Sanchez, this will always be his house. He will always be a part of the history of this company. As long as I’m here, he’ll always be respected for what he’s done for the UFC and The Ultimate Fighter. I don’t really follow any of that s***. I don’t really follow any of that s***. I don’t really care what anybody says. When I tell you I don’t give a f***, I could not be more honest when I tell you I don’t give a f***. I love Diego Sanchez. I always will. If Diego needs me, all he needs to do is pick up the phone.”

Does Dana White think Diego Sanchez will fight again?

Like many MMA fans, White appears to believe that Diego Sanchez has come to the end of his career. When discussing the topic, he said:

“I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. Even when we were doing his farewell fight, I didn’t love the fact that he’s still fighting. No matter what I do, if I let Diego go, he’ll probably end up somewhere else. You know what I mean? That’s what I was thinking at the time. I love the kid. He wanted one more fight, I was going to give it to him. Then, all hell broke loose, and here we are today.”

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.