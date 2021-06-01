3 things rewatching Tyron Woodley's last fight in the UFC can teach us ahead of his bout with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has finally sealed the deal on a fight with Jake Paul that will take place on Showtime pay-per-view. The Athletic's Mike Coppinger was first to break the news of the bout that has been set at 190 lbs and is expected to take place on August 28.

Woodley has been engaged in a feud with Jake Paul since the latter's last outing against Ben Askren on April 17. Jake Paul delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout of Ben Askren in the first round, although the stoppage was deemed questionable by many.

Woodley served as the cornerman for his long-time teammate Ben Askren during the Triller Fight Club event. The former UFC welterweight king got involved in a pre-match locker room altercation with Jake Paul.

While 'The Problem Child' is now set to fight Tyron Woodley, Paul's sparring partner, J'Leon Love, initially challenged T-Wood.

Jake Paul currently sports a 3-0 professional record, with all three fights ending via first-round KO/TKO. Prior to his bout against Askren, the younger Paul sibling had delivered another stunning knockout win over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul's matchup against Tyron Woodley is also expected to serve as the first bout of a multi-fight deal that Paul has recently signed with Showtime Sports.

The fight is crucial for Woodley, whose career looks to be on the waning end since being released from the UFC earlier this year. While 'The Chosen One' is widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweights of all time, he left the UFC riding a four-fight losing streak.

In his most recent appearance, Tyron Woodley faced Vicente Luque in the co-main event at UFC 260. After getting knocked down, Woodley submitted to a Brabo choke from Luque at 3:56 of the first round.

Ahead of his professional boxing debut, here are three things we can take away from Tyron Woodley's last fight in the UFC:

#3 Tyron Woodley's chin might finally be giving away

Before being submitted on canvas, Tyron Woodley was rocked multiple times within a few minutes of going toe-to-toe with Vicente Luque in the co-main event at UFC 260. While 'The Chosen One' is known to have survived five-round wars in earlier encounters, a lifetime of fighting might have taken a toll on his chin.

Prior to his fight against Luque, Tyron Woodley suffered a TKO loss to Colby Covington in September 2020. While the defeat came in the fifth round due to a rib injury, it certainly raises questions about Woodley's ability to endure any further punishment. With Jake Paul now boasting legitimate knockout power, Tyron Woodley's chin might be pivotal in the fight.

#2 Tyron Woodley still has power in his hands

While Tyron Woodley lost the fight, he initially came out strong and rocked Vicente Luque early on. Woodley immediately closed the distance, tied up Luque and landed some knees to the body before the Brazilian reversed positions. Upon separation, Woodley came firing with his right hand, which Luque deflected with an elbow on one occasion.

However, in the next exchange, Vicente Luque would extend the elbow a little too much, leaving a triangular opening for Tyron Woodley. Luque was left on wobbly legs as Woodley connected an overhand right that landed behind his ear.

With first-round finishes over Josh Koscheck, Don Hyun Kim and Robbie Lawler, there is no doubt that 'The Chosen One' can still drop bombs inside the ring.

#1 Tyron Woodley should avoid an all-out war

Ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodley, Vicente Luque had suggested that putting the ex-champ under pressure was key to throwing him off his game. Many believe this got to Woodley's head as he came out as the clear aggressor in the bout. Although Tyron Woodley looked determined to prove a point, the slugfest certainly did not work out in his favor.

Woodley compromised on his defense by swinging big overhands and uppercuts, which allowed Vicente Luque to judge the former champion's timing and distance. The Brazilian then used this to improve the precision of his own striking.

While Woodley has been repeatedly criticized for having lackluster fights, it is his technique that had allowed him to dominate the UFC's welterweight division for nearly three years. Considering 'The Problem Child's' previous knockout record, it would be logical for Tyron Woodley to adopt a defensive approach for his bout against Jake Paul.

