3 Tyron Woodley statistics that you're going to hear over and over again until he fights Jake Paul

On August 28, former teammate of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, will become the latest professional MMA fighter to enter the squared circle against Jake Paul. Whether you love him or hate him, the YouTuber will now face yet another ex-UFC star in a professional boxing match.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Although recently released from the UFC, Woodley was at one time considered the best welterweight in the world. ‘The Chosen One’ has had some incredible fights during his eight-year tenure inside the octagon. So that begs the question: can a man famous for YouTube videos stand a chance against an MMA star with a championship pedigree?

Let’s look at three Tyron Woodley statistics that you’re going to hear over and over again until he fights Jake Paul.

#3 Tyron Woodley is on a four-fight loss-streak

UFC 260: Woodley v Luque

Even though Woodley's contract with the UFC ended naturally, it would be fair to say that the UFC rarely lets exciting talents leave the company. While 'The Chosen One' was once an impressive talent, his stock has been on a downward spiral for many years now. Woodley's last victory came against Darren Till at UFC 228 in 2018.

Tyron Woodley’s first pro boxing bout will be contested at 190 pounds and with 10-ounce gloves, sources told @arielhelwani 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2Cb2UN6OcZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2021

Not only has the American lost his last four fights inside the octagon, but he has not even won a single round. He was also stopped in his last two fights. These cold hard facts make it easy to understand why the UFC has not offered Woodley a new contract.

Jake Paul will undoubtedly be focused on using Woodley’s losing streak against him, knowing that all the impetus will be on the former UFC champion to win.

Also read: 'Woodley's not much different than Askren' - Stephen A. Smith's take on Jake Paul's next fight may split opinion

#2 Tyron Woodley has knockout power

UFC 205: Woodley v Thompson

This statistic can go both ways, let’s start with the positive for Woodley and potentially the most likely outcome to the fight.

You already scared shitless. I don't have to slap you. But the Moment i walk away after i knock you out....The World will rejoice! @jakepaul https://t.co/E0OcJiB2QO — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 25, 2021

Of the 19 wins in his professional MMA career, ‘The Chosen One’ has seven wins by way of knockout, the biggest of those coming against UFC legend Robbie Lawler - to win the UFC welterweight championship, no less. Make no mistake, Woodley has venom in his right hand. The chances of Jake Paul standing if a power punch lands cleanly are next to none.

On the other hand, it has been nearly five whole years since Woodley won via knockout (against Lawler at UFC 201 in 2016), so is the power in his right hand diminishing? At the ripe age of 39, Woodley is 15 years older than Jake Paul, and perhaps this age difference will be telling when he laces up his boxing gloves for the first time.

#1 Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion

UFC 260 Miocic v Ngannou 2: Weigh-Ins

When ‘The Chosen One’ defeated Robbie Lawler to win the UFC welterweight title in 2016, he would remain champion for almost three years, defending his title successfully against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till.

It would take ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman to break Tyron Woodley’s long win-streak in 2019, and as we have seen from Usman’s fights since, there is certainly no shame in that.

Oh PLEASE let @TWooodley take this fight. I’ve always wanted to see someone get actually murdered in a ring. https://t.co/A8j1tUyTCY — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) April 19, 2021

Jake Paul simply hasn’t fought anyone even remotely close to Tyron Woodley's fighting pedigree. But if he can make it past 'The Chosen One' on 28 August, then his talent will no longer be questioned.

Also read: Which weight division does the Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul matchup take place in?

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.