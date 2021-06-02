Which weight division does the Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul matchup take place in?

ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently took to social media to reveal details about the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match. The Canadian opened up about the weight limit and details about the fighters' apparel.

The journalist revealed the matchup will take place at 190 lbs (86 kgs) in professional boxing's cruiserweight division.

Tyron Woodley’s first pro boxing bout will be contested at 190 pounds and with 10-ounce gloves, sources told @arielhelwani 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2Cb2UN6OcZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2021

In addition to the weight limit for the fighters, Helwani also revealed details about their gloves. Woodley and Paul will don 10 oz gloves when they take to the squared circle come August 28th.

Also read: Is Tyron Woodley a striker: How impressive is the former UFC champion's boxing technique?

How will the weight limit affect Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?

The former UFC welterweight champion is used to fighting at a championship weight of 170lbs. Therefore, a weight limit of 190 means that Woodley, during his fight camp, will not have to indulge in a laborious weight cut.

In a previous interview with Ariel Helwani, Tyron Woodley admitted that he tends to weigh 205lbs outside of his fight camps.

This essentially means that 'The Chosen One' goes through an overly aggressive weight cut to ensure that he weighs in at the appropriate weight during his fights in the UFC.

Aggressive weight cuts result in issues like fatigue more often than not. However, if Woodley were to fight at 190lbs, the weight cut involved would be much more convenient than what he's used to.

It's safe to assume that the version of Tyron Woodley that walks in to face Jake Paul will most likely be a better specimen compared to the one who has accrued a regrettable losing streak in the UFC of late.

Also read: 'Woodley's not much different than Askren'- Stephen A. Smith's take on Jake Paul's next fight may split opinion

Why Tyron Woodley needs to err on the side of caution

Although 'The Chosen One' will walk into the fight with a ton of confidence on his back, he needs to ensure that he does not make the same mistake Ben Askren did, underestimating Jake Paul.

While Jake Paul has not fought any boxers of worth, he proved his mettle against a former champion in Ben Askren.

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren

Woodley must also remain wary of Paul's legitimate KO power. 'The Problem Child' has a tally of three wins, all coming by way of TKOs in the early stages of his fights.

Tyron Woodley, on the other hand, has suffered four losses on the trot with one coming by way of TKO at the hands of Colby Covington.

Do you think 'The Chosen One' can weather the storm that is about to hit on August 28th? Let us know in the comments!

Also read: "Gotcha soul" - Tyron Woodley confirms boxing match with Jake Paul as date of bout is revealed

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.