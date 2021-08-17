3 ways how Conor McGregor can redeem his UFC career

Conor McGregor's rough patch, which started in 2018, doesn't seem to have found its end yet. The UFC superstar, who once had the world at his feet, has come across several roadblocks that have drifted him away from his best.

His loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, defeat in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier and his freak injury at UFC 264 have been the most notable setbacks in a career hit by an endless tempest.

Many MMA experts and analysts have written Conor McGregor off. However, 'Notorious' firmly believes that a thunderous return to the UFC is just a matter of time. While he should recover from a broken tibia, it will take much more than rest and nutrition for the former two-division champion to be successful again.

On that note, let's discuss three ways in which Conor McGregor can redeem his UFC career.

#3. Conor McGregor needs to endear himself to UFC fans again

Conor McGregor instantly became a hit among fight fans after his UFC debut. His 'Notorious' persona was vibrant and playful, which earned him the largest fanbase an MMA fighter has ever seen.

He is now losing these same fans. Following his recent losses, the Irishman has resorted to turning against everyone - match officials, his rivals, and even the MMA community.

McGregor has also crossed the line when insulting opponents. This was most evident in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman often spoke about his rival's family, especially his wife, Jolie Poirier.

He made several controversial and disrespectful comments in interviews and on social media. While his fans loved the Irishman for his trash-talking abilities, his recent persona seems angrier than the cheerful mannerisms of his prime.

When his recent results are added to the equation, it's clear that Conor McGregor can't put his money where his mouth is anymore. This phenomenon has driven his fans away, decreasing his legitimacy as a top-tier fighter.

To redeem his career, the Irishman certainly needs to endear himself to UFC fans and stop portraying the image of a 'bad guy' aimlessly. In the words of UFC boss Dana White, "the schtick is getting old," and fight fans can certainly see it.

#2. Prove his skills inside the octagon

Conor McGregor was once considered one of the most elite strikers in the UFC. He was lauded for his ability to bring his visions to reality. He successfully predicted some of the biggest benchmarks of his MMA career and rightfully earned the name 'Mystic Mac.'

However, this version of the Irishman has become more of a ghost of late. Conor McGregor transformed into "Mr. Nice Guy" after his loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. He has since gone through several personality changes and has tried everything, including a return to the 'Notorious' persona. However, he hasn't found any considerable success.

On this date in 2016, @TheNotoriousMMA knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first double champ in UFC history 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/TMLEEk85On — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2020

To witness a resurgence in his UFC career, Conor McGregor needs to prove that he still possesses the skills that made him a star. Predictions like the one ahead of UFC 264 need to be backed up. The Irishman needs to focus on his MMA career and stop overlooking opponents for lucrative boxing contracts.

#1. Defeat his rivals

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Conor McGregor can instantly return to being the unstoppable force he once was by defeating his rivals. Recent losses in his UFC career, such as those against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, have caused the Irishman to look more like a stepping stone. Reversing this trend could win him his fans back.

If a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor occurs, the Irishman needs to win it at all costs. If the No.1-ranked UFC lightweight loses interest, McGregor will still have other equally exciting options.

A fight against Tony Ferguson would be an instant classic, and the trilogy against Nate Diaz is long overdue. There have also been talks of pitting McGregor against Khabib's team-mate, Islam Makhachev. As predicted by former UFC champ and MMA legend Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor could be handed a title shot soon after his return. Opportunities to prove himself are endless for 'The Notorious'; he needs to grab them.

Slowly but steadily, Conor McGregor is being written off against contenders in the lightweight division. Therefore, nothing would rekindle his UFC career faster than beating his rivals.

