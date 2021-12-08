5 active UFC fighters who are at loggerheads with Jon Jones

Apart from being one of the top contenders for GOAT status, Jon Jones is also one of the most controversial personalities in the UFC. The former light heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound king is not exactly a friendly character after all. At least that's what his co-fighters would have us believe.

A number of UFC fighters have never warmed up to Jon Jones. Be it the insults he so often directs at his fellow MMA athletes or the numerous controversies he's been embroiled in, 'Bones' has come around to being one of the guys with the least amount of friends inside the organization.

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is one that UFC fans don't need to be reminded of. It was ugly, full of bad blood, and got every MMA fan's undivided attention. However, 'Bones' now has an even longer list of enemies to look at.

Here is a list of five active UFC fighters who are at loggerheads with Jon Jones.

#5. Jan Blachowicz vs. Jon Jones

UFC 259 Press Conference

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz started when the Polish fighter challenged 'Bones' to a fight after defeating Corey Anderson at UFC 167. There was an instant build up of tension between the two. However, the bad blood was made worse when Blachowicz stated in an interview that 'Bones' was afraid of fighting him.

According to Jan Blachowicz, it was due to the fear of losing to him that Jon Jones decided to move to the heavyweight division. The Pole said:

'You know, now I understand him... He [has] do[ne] almost everything at 205. Almost. Because he didn’t fight against me. That’s why he [has] do[ne] almost everything. I understand his decision because I think he knew that when he gonna fight against me he's gonna lose this fight... So he [made] this decision, ‘okay now I go to heavyweight."

In retaliation, Jon Jones mocked Jan Blachowicz and labeled the latter's claim nothing more than a tale.

BONY @JonnyBones I was so afraid of Jan that I went after Francis and Stipe, legendary polish tales I was so afraid of Jan that I went after Francis and Stipe, legendary polish tales

Jones also compared his accolades to Jan Blachowicz's and told the former UFC light heavyweight champion to win 10 world titles before claiming to be a legend.

BONY @JonnyBones Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking shit about me. Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from. 👍🏾 just another option for you Hey Jan, how about you build your own legacy without talking shit about me. Go out, win 10 world titles and then parade yourself as some unbelievable fighter. Someone I ran away from. 👍🏾 just another option for you

Jan Blachowicz lost his title a little more than a year after winning it. While he did successfully defend it against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, he was soon bested by light heavyweight veteran Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Minutes after his title was snatched by Teixeira, Jon Jones made sure he was there to rub the loss in the Polish fighter's face.

BONY @JonnyBones See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️ See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust 🤷🏾‍♂️

