5 active UFC legends respected by almost every other fighter

Self-assertion and rudeness are the two characteristics that plenty of UFC stars have always liked to adopt. After all, being distinctive can shoot you to stardom in the sport of mixed martial arts.

However, there are some contrasting personalities in the UFC that garner respect. Their courteous attitude, extraordinary accomplishments, and lionhearted approach give them an esteemed reputation. So much so that even their adversaries start admiring them when the dust is settled.

In this article, we will take a look at five active UFC stars who are respected by almost every other fighter.

#5 Jose Aldo - UFC bantamweight

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Jose Aldo is best known for his string of conquests in the featherweight division. He won the WEC featherweight title in 2009 and was promoted to UFC featherweight champion the following year.

Aldo made his promotional debut in 2010 and defended his strap on seven occasions. He fought superstars such as Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, Ricardo Lamas, Chan Sung Jung, and defeated them convincingly.

It only took a few fights for Aldo to establish himself as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. His dream run, however, was put to a halt by Conor McGregor at UFC 194. The Irishman sent shockwaves around the MMA world when he knocked out Aldo in just 13 seconds.

After the fight, McGregor made peace with the Brazilian. His comments spoke volumes about Aldo's legacy, which he had been moulding since 2009.

Today, at 34 years of age, Aldo is one of the most respected fighters in the UFC. He is currently competing in the bantamweight division, where he is fourth-ranked.

#4 Valentina Shevchenko - UFC women's flyweight

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko has been one of UFC's most dominant champions in history. 'Bullet' has five title defenses under her belt and no one has come close to dethroning her.

Well known for always being humble, Shevchenko never offends her rivals. The 33-year-old is soft spoken and has consistently backed up her words, which is why she has a ton of admirers in the UFC, including Conor McGregor.

While Shevchenko is well respected for her modest nature, she is more than just humble. Her overall skill set arguably makes her the most complete fighter in the UFC today. Plus, barely a few have been able to spot the flaws in her game. Amanda Nunes is one of them, who has a pair of victories over Shevchenko. The second one, however, was far more controversial than the first.

#3 Max Holloway - UFC featherweight

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway is perhaps the biggest fan-favorite. 'Blessed' also has a large fan base within the UFC roster itself, thanks to his down-to-earth character and entertaining style of fighting.

The reaction to Holloway's exceptional performance in his last fight against Calvin Kattar reflects exactly that:

That performance was absolutely incredible. Congrats @BlessedMMA !! — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) January 16, 2021

There’s levels to this @BlessedMMA is an animal #UFCFightIsland7 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 16, 2021

Greatest performance I have ever seen !@BlessedMMA not 50 k 10000k the night belongs to you 🏆 thank you @CalvinKattar it takes 2 all on #ABC @UFCFightlsland #MMA — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) January 16, 2021

The self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC is only 29 years of age, and yet, he is considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time. Holloway is well within reach of achieving GOAT status, especially considering he is not going to hang up his gloves anytime soon.

#2 Stephen Thompson - UFC welterweight

UFC 205 Press Conference

Stephen Thompson has long laid claim to the 'NMF' (Nicest Mother F****r) title. Unless 'Wonderboy' calls it quits, he is not going to face any contention for that title. It will always belong to him.

Thompson has always showered his opponents with respect. The 38-year-old is known for not belittling his rivals even if they unleash some harsh words at him. For this reason, Thompson is extremely well-respected.

Moreover, he is also one of the few fighters in the UFC who believes Colby Covington could actually be a nice guy.

#1 Nate Diaz - UFC welterweight

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Nate Diaz's UFC career has been illustrious, a distinction that his fighting record may not corroborate. Still, a lot of UFC fighters think highly of him.

The respect Diaz receives has much more to do with his personality than his UFC resume. The Stockton fighter has always been gritty and determined inside the octagon. His ability to sustain damage and still be ferocious enough to hurt his opponents has made him one of the most entertaining fighters of this era.

Diaz is probably the only one on this list who usually comes off as brashy, and sometimes, brashy fighters just cannot be hated.

