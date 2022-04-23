5 of the best Clay Guida performances

As another UFC event approaches, fans are blessed to be able to watch yet another Clay Guida performance. Having fought for the organization since 2006, 'The Carpenter' is one of the most seasoned vets the UFC has on their roster. He has been in there with champions and newcomers alike.

While opponents are always different, the excitement is usually constant for a Guida fight. A fast-paced entrance that includes his brother slapping him on the face has often has led to a furious fight where hair and fists are flying everywhere. He will be taking on Claudio Puelles at UFC Fight Night 205. 'El Nino' is 4-1 in the organization and has won four straight, two of these by way of kneebar submission.

The 40-year-old has had highs and lows in his UFC career, but he's been on quite a tear lately. At 2-1 in his last three, 'The Carpenter' has used his wrestling and high-paced striking to out-fight his opponents. The loss was to undefeated Olympian Mark Madson. It was a very close split-decision that could've gone either way. Win or lose, the Team Alpha Male fighter always puts on a fantastic performance. Here are five of the best Clay Guida performances.

#5. Clay Guida vs. Joe Lauzon

Guida vs. Lauzon at UFC Fight Night 120

Clay Guida and Joe Lauzon are two veterans who are still competing in MMA to this day. With their career longevity, it was inevitable that they would cross paths. With most of Joe Lauzon's wins coming by way of submission and about half of Clay Guida's losses coming from the same method, this was a tough match stylistically for 'The Carpenter'. Regardless, he always comes to perform and is willing to take on anyone that the UFC sees fit.

Michael Allardyce @mikedyce Clay Guida drops Joe Lauzon in the first, this should've been stopped a lot sooner #UFCNorfolk Clay Guida drops Joe Lauzon in the first, this should've been stopped a lot sooner #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/lRuI7lYCUR

The fight started with non-stop movement from the Team Alpha Male fighter. Low kicks and looping shots were thrown in abundance for the little time that was spent in action. Only thirty seconds went by and Guida landed an uppercut that sent the submission specialist to the mat.

Lauzon is as crafty as can be off his back, so Guida had to be very cautious despite his opponent being hurt. The follow-up blows weren't missing and the referee felt the need to put an end to the action. Both fighters here are legends, but 'The Carpenter' would not be denied that night. Rather than an immediate celebration following his victory, he elected to comfort 'J-Lau'. Moments like these aren't irregular for him, as he's one of the kindest spirits in the promotion. This likeability coupled with his fighting skills makes it easy to be a fan of 'The Carpenter'.

#4. Nate Diaz at UFC 94

Nate Diaz as he's entering the octagon

In this 2009 bout, Clay Guida took on surging UFC contender Nate Diaz. The fighter from Stockton won The Ultimate Fighter season 5 and went on to win his next four fights in the promotion. Having won the tournament that was dubbed as a reality show and being the little brother of MMA legend, Nick Diaz, there were a lot of eyes on this prospect as he was set to battle it out against Guida.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Clay Guida still pines for Nate Diaz rematch: ‘I beat his ass once, I’ll beat his ass again’ mmafighting.com/2020/6/18/2129… Clay Guida still pines for Nate Diaz rematch: ‘I beat his ass once, I’ll beat his ass again’ mmafighting.com/2020/6/18/2129… https://t.co/fkQFtmRJKJ

Diaz would not continue his winning ways, as Guida had other plans for him. Using exceptional movement and the occasional blitz of strikes, the now 40-year-old was able to make Diaz fight a more apprehensive battle than he normally does.

Eventually, Clay Guida would use his wrestling skills to thwart any offense from his opponent. Nick and Nate Diaz are well-known for their sharp boxing, pace and submission skills, so a fight against them is often a 'pick your poison' situation. 'The Carpenter' dabbled with the striking but found that his easiest path to victory was to smother his opponent, resulting in one of his most impressive performances to date. Clay Guida won this fight via split-decision.

#3. Michael Johnson

UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Guida

Michael Johnson may not have the most attractive record when just looking at the numbers, but he's been fighting against the top of the division for almost a decade. 'The Menace' lays claim to one of the highest boxing pedigrees in the UFC. Knocking out Dustin Poirier, clipping Khabib Nurmagomedov and the many sparring wars against Kamaru Usman really showcases how dangerous a striker Johnson is.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



All respect between Johnson & Guida. #UFCVegas18 Two vets going the distance! ⏱️All respect between Johnson & Guida. Two vets going the distance! ⏱️All respect between Johnson & Guida. 👏 #UFCVegas18 https://t.co/WgkCeHNJNf

Given the threat that he is on the feet, this made things all the more shocking when Clay Guida was rather successful with the striking in their 2021 bout. The wrestling threat often opens up more opportunities for punches and kicks and Guida utilized all of the above incredibly well.

'The Carpenter' entered the octagon as the betting underdog, but left with another victory on his record and one of the best performances of his career against a very dangerous striker in Michael Johnson.

#2. Anthony Pettis

UFC 181: Anthony Pettis vs. Gilbert Melendez

Anthony Pettis entered the UFC with a lot of momentum. He was was riding a 4-fight win streak that saw him finish three fights and then, most popularly, fight Benson Henderson, where he landed his viral 'Showtime' kick.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



In the final round of his title fight against Benson Henderson at WEC 53, The "Showtime Kick" was born 10 years ago today 🤯In the final round of his title fight against Benson Henderson at WEC 53, @Showtimepettis pulled off one of the most creative moves ever executed in a cage. The "Showtime Kick" was born 10 years ago today 🤯In the final round of his title fight against Benson Henderson at WEC 53, @Showtimepettis pulled off one of the most creative moves ever executed in a cage. https://t.co/Pi03rf9w7H

The bout against Henderson was for the WEC lightweight title and was the last event in the history of the company. As the final lightweight champion of the organization, it was expected that 'Showtime' would steamroll anyone en route to the UFC title. Clay Guida, once again, showed that he's always a live underdog.

Pettis is dynamic on the feet and very crafty off his back, but this didn't stop 'The Carpenter' from utilizing his best weapon, i.e., his wrestling. Despite a few close calls with submissions, Guida not only defeated Anthony Pettis in his highly-anticipated promotional debut, but he set the blueprint for defeating a fighter like 'Showtime'.

#1. Diego Sanchez vs. Clay Guida

UFC 196: Diego Sanchez vs. Jim Miller

Though it was Diego Sanchez who left with his hand raised, there were no losers in this matchup for the ages. Both Sanchez and Guida had raised their stock in this bout. The UFC still use the highlights of this match, and the fans are blessed with this fight having happened.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



It's one of only six fights in the UFC Hall of Fame 11 years ago today, Clay Guida and Diego Sanchez went to war in an all-time classicIt's one of only six fights in the UFC Hall of Fame 11 years ago today, Clay Guida and Diego Sanchez went to war in an all-time classic 👏It's one of only six fights in the UFC Hall of Fame 🔥 https://t.co/cq71ED49ok

Clay Guida can be very technical and methodical when in action, but it's important to know that he's got an inner savage that'll come out if need be. Diego Sanchez is of the same cloth, a reckless fighter with a pace that'll really test what a fighter is made of.

Following one of the most intense staredowns in MMA history, the bout began and everybody in attendance didn't want to blink. Both fighters were trading shots, but it was 'The Nightmare' that got the better of his opponent. Clay Guida found himself in a lot of trouble with his back on the fence. Hooks, uppercuts and knees landed frequently, but 'The Carpenter' bit down on his mouthpiece and fired right back.

The now 40-year-old was rocked, knocked down and controlled on the mat multiple times, but he never gave up. He landed a takedown in the second round and was trying to even the score with some aggressive ground and pound. A competitive third round ended and Clay Guida jogged around the octagon as he usually does. Though the split-decision victory went to Sanchez, Clay Guida showed exactly how fierce he was in this performance.

