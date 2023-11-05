5 best Dagestani MMA fighters who are perfect UFC prospects

The Russian Republic of Dagestan has long been a hotbed for MMA, and has produced a number of the UFC’s top fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Unsurprisingly, Dagestan continues to produce plenty of top prospects currently, so could any of them climb to the top of the UFC?

The answer is almost definitely yes, with some of the best prospects operating inside and outside the promotion right now.

Here are five best Dagestani MMA fighters who are perfect UFC prospects.

#5. Sharaputdin Magomedov – UFC middleweight contender

Sharaputdin Magomedov has already made a mark in the octagon [Image Credit: @shara_bullet77 on Instagram]

The latest top prospect from Dagestan to debut in the UFC is definitely Sharaputdin Magomedov, otherwise known as ‘Shara Bullet’.

Sporting an impressive record of 12-0, Magomedov debuted in the octagon last month with a strong win over veteran Bruno Silva. Interestingly, his win over Silva was only the second one of his career to go the distance. All of his other opponents were finished via strikes before the final buzzer.

Instantly recognisable by the fact that he only sports one eye, ‘Shara Bullet’ is somewhat of an outlier when it comes to Dagestani fighters.

Whereas most of his countrymen tend to base their offensive arsenal around wrestling and grappling, Magomedov is a heavy-hitting striker who loves to throw flashy kicks. This makes him instantly watchable, but also somewhat vulnerable at times, too.

Whether ‘Shara Bullet’ can climb to the top of the UFC with this style remains to be seen, but based on his wild charisma and striking arsenal, it should definitely be fun to see him try.

#4. Khasan Magomedsharipov – Bellator MMA featherweight contender

Khasan Magomedsharipov is the younger brother of former featherweight contender Zabit [Image Credit: @khasan_magomedsharipov on Instagram]

If you rewind to 2019, it’s arguable that the most highly-touted Dagestani prospect in the UFC was not eventual lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, but instead, it was featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Blending a remarkably powerful wrestling and submission arsenal with a flashy striking game based around his background in wushu sanda, ‘Zabeast’ claimed six wins in the octagon and climbed into the top ten at 145lbs.

However, health issues prevented him from reaching the top of the mountain, and today he stands as one of the all-time “what if?” questions in MMA.

However, the Magomedsharipov name continues to make waves in the sport, as Zabit’s younger brother Khasan is now carving a name out for himself in Bellator MMA.

With a similar style to his older brother, Khasan is 9-0, with four of those wins coming in the Bellator cage, despite only debuting professionally in the final month of 2019.

While he hasn’t been tested against anyone elite just yet, it’s highly likely that he’ll climb to the top of Bellator’s featherweight division in the near future.

Could he achieve what his brother failed to do and claim gold in the octagon? Only time will tell, but he’s certainly a Dagestani prospect well worth watching.

#3. Movlid Khaybulaev – PFL featherweight contender

Movlid Khaybulaev is a training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov [Image Credit: @movlid_khaybulaev on Instagram]

Many UFC fans won’t have heard of Dagestani featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev, largely because he has been flying under the radar in the PFL promotion.

However, based on what he’s done there, there’s no doubt that ‘Killer’ has the ability to make it to the top, and it seems like only a matter of time before he makes it into the octagon to do some damage.

Unsurprisingly, Khaybulaev’s style is largely based around a powerful wrestling and combat sambo game. He counts former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov as one of his training partners, and regularly trained under Khabib’s father Abdulmanap before his 2020 death.

While he burst onto the scene in the PFL with a flying knee KO of octagon veteran Damon Jackson, the only knock on ‘Killer’ is that his fights usually go the distance.

However, his last bout saw him finish Tyler Diamond via submission, and with wins on his record over well-regarded fighters like Lance Palmer and Brendan Loughnane, it’s clear that he’s for real.

At the age of 33, it might be a little too late for him to reach the top of the UFC unless he arrives there soon, but if he does, then he definitely has a shot.

#2. Ikram Aliskerov – UFC middleweight contender

Ikram Aliskerov seems destined for the top of the UFC [Image Credit: @ikram_aliskerov on Instagram]

While he’s already part of the UFC’s roster, the fact that middleweight Ikram Aliskerov is not ranked in the top fifteen means that he can still be seen as a prospect.

Based on what we’ve seen of him thus far, though, there’s absolutely no doubt that he has the ability to climb to the very top and potentially contend for the title in the future.

Aliskerov already holds a record of 15-1, and his lone loss is hardly one to be ashamed of, as it came at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev, one of the best fighters on the planet right now.

Prior to his arrival in the promotion, he was largely known for his grappling. However, since his octagon debut this year, his striking has marked him out. He’s scored two brutal knockouts, taking out Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves.

With a fight against former title challenger Paulo Costa mooted for the future, it’s clear that Dana White and company want to push Aliskerov quickly – and so there’s a big chance that he could find himself in title contention very soon.

#1. Usman Nurmagomedov – Bellator MMA lightweight champion

Usman Nurmagomedov currently holds gold in Bellator MMA [Image Credit: @usman_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

The best Dagestani fighter outside the UFC right now is undoubtedly Usman Nurmagomedov. The reigning Bellator MMA lightweight champion, whether he can find a pathway to the world’s top promotion in the near future is a fair question to ask.

However, if Usman can make it to the octagon, there’s almost no doubt that he’d become an instant title contender – even if he’d be unlikely to want to fight his teammate, current lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

The younger brother of UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov and a cousin of former lightweight kingpin Khabib, Usman started his training at a young age under the legendary Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Unsurprisingly, he fights with a similar style to Abdulmanap’s other students – heavy pressure, near-unstoppable takedowns. Unlike some of them, though, he’s also a remarkably explosive striker, making him a threat in all areas.

Thus far, the Dagestani has gone 18-0 in his professional career. With wins over top fighters like Benson Henderson, Brent Primus and Patricky Pitbull, he’s clearly ready to mix it with the best 155lbers in the world.

More to the point, at the age of just 25, there’s a chance that Usman hasn’t even got close to his peak yet, which is scary for any potential opponents. Overall, he’s a ready-made UFC fighter, and hopefully he can get there soon.