5 of the best featherweights not currently signed to the UFC

Over the past decade, featherweight has become one of the most talented and stacked divisions in all of MMA. The UFC has fighters such as Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega who are considered some of the best MMA fighters in the world regardless of weight classes.

However, there is also a plethora of talented 145lb fighters outside of the UFC. Bellator, PFL and ONE Championship all have extensive pools of talent within their own rosters. The case is similar with some of the smaller regional circuits such as Cage Warriors, where Jordan Vucenic and Morgan Charriere are both tipped to become future UFC fighters.

In the following list, we will detail some of the best featherweights currently competing outside of the UFC. Honorable mentions go to Bellator's Emmanuel Sanchez, Jay-Jay Wilson and Adam Borics, as well as PFL's Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade.

#5. Brendan Loughnane/Movlid Khaybulaev - PFL Featherweight

We start off with somewhat of a cheat pick, going for both Brandon Loughnane and Movlid Khaybulaev. These two PFL featherweights are set to face off against each other in September in a fight that many agree will solidify the winner's status as the top 145lber in the PFL.

Ever since Brendan Lougnane was snubbed by Dana White on the Contender Series despite picking up a dominant victory, he has been fighting like a man with something to prove. Four consecutive wins under the PFL banner have seen Loughnane defeat former UFC fighter Sheymon Moraes and former TUF competitor Tyler Diamond.

Loughnane's upcoming opponent, Movlid Khaybulaev, has quietly ammassed an undefeated record of 17-0-1. He holds back-to-back victories in the PFL, defeating both featherweight veteran fighter Lance Palmer and DWCS alumni Lazar Stojadinovic.

Loughnane and Khaybulaev are both elite featherweights with incredibly versatile skillsets. The fight between them will likely be an electric back and forth affair, with the winner announcing his name to every 145lb fighter on the planet as a legitimate threat.

