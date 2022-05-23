The UFC has once again delivered on an exciting event. Former champions and eager contenders alike put it on the line at the UFC's Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card was a thrilling one and saw many fights end before the final horn was reached.

Though the judges proved to once again be controversial, they weren't needed in several of the bouts. The stoppages were plentiful and the excitement was constant.

All of the finishes were spectacular in their own way, but some of them really stood out to fans watching all around the world. We'll delve more into the highlight reel finishes that had the MMA community raving over this weekend's action.

Here are the 5 best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira:

#5. Chase Hooper defeats Felipe Colares

Chase Hooper is back in the win column(Photo via @UFC via Instagram)

Chase Hooper just turned in a career-best performance at the expense of Filipe Colares. With his never-ending pace and adroit grappling, the 22-year-old suffocated his Brazilian adversary with his grappling-heavy attack.

Going into the third round, the bout seemed to be even. Hooper was mostly in control, but he'd give up position in order to attack submissions, resulting in him winding up on the bottom time and time again. Though this might have lost him a round, the perpetual attack eventually wore on the also submission-savvy Corales.

The finish seemed to be an eventuality as the third round began. Hooper was tired, but Colares was wearing the pressure much more apparently than the 22-year-old. Once the action continued, 'The Dream' was right back to work. Placing himself in a dominant position, the ground and pound followed. Valiant efforts to escape position whilst defending strikes were there, but the Brazilian was simply outmatched. Suffering his first stoppage defeat, Colares crumbled to Hooper's 100% finishing rate inside the UFC's octagon.

#4. Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Jailton Almeida with ground and pound (photo from @malhadinho_ufc via Instagram)

Nothing short of dominant, Jailton Almeida continued his winning ways and maintained his 100% finishing rate as he moved up to the heavyweight division following his original opponents' pulling out.

Without wasting time, the Brazilian instantly shot for a takedown as the fight began. This proved to be a successful strategy despite the opponent having a significant weight advantage. As the fight hit the mat, a skill discrepancy favoring Almeida became apparent.

Most of this fight was 'Malhadinho' dominating from Porter's half guard. However, Porter eventually tried to work his way up to his feet, which spelled the beginning of the end for the tenured heavyweight. After leaving his neck open, the American was caught in a rear-naked choke. The tap followed, resulting in the Brazilian remaining undefeated in the UFC.

#3. Joseph Holmes defeats Alen Amedovski

Jospeh Holmes secures the victory (Photo from @UFC via Instagram)

Fighters only get one UFC debut. Though the initial appearance under the sport's brightest lights didn't go in Joseph Holmes' favor, he made it clear that he belongs in the organization with his sophomore performance.

As 'Ugly Man' Joseph and Amedovski were told to fight, Holmes wasted no time with getting to work. A knee that was launched up the middle found the chin of his 34-year-old adversary and nearly put him to sleep. Recoverability was on Amedovski's side, but it simply wasn't enough.

While defending himself from the follow-up blows, Amedovski left his neck exposed. Holmes attacked the choke as he saw it present itself and, regardless of not having any of his hooks in, forced a tap from his still dazed opponent. Holmes is back to his winning ways, having finished all eight of his wins. At 26 years old, the future looks bright for Holmes. The middleweight division has been put on notice with this performance that only lasted a little over a minute.

#2. Uros Medic upsets Omar Morales

Uros Medic landing strikes on Omar Morales(Photo from @UFC via Instagram)

Uros Medic looked phenomenal in his UFC debut as he made quick work of fellow Dana White Contender Series alum, Aalon Cruz. His next bout, however, may have been a bit too much and a little too soon. Jalin Turner is one of the top prospects in the UFC right now, regardless of weight class. A loss to Turner is nothing to hang one's head over, but it did derail Medic.

Omar Morales is another fighter that has taken on some of the top fighters in the division already, having made his debut against Giga Chikadze. Both Morales and 'The Doctor' entered this fight coming off of a loss, but Morales was the betting favorite. He looked good, too, as the fight began.

Medic was able to land at the end of the first round; this is what got the ball rolling in his favor. As the second round began, the 29-year-old didn't rush but he did pick up where he left off. Eventually, the powerful hands of Medic found the target and dropped Morales multiple times, forcing the referee to intervene.

#1. Chidi Njokuani finishes Dusko Todorovic

Chidi Njokuani preparing for his bout (Photo from @UFC via Instagram)

The 64% knockout rate of Njokuani was on full display as he took on Todorovic at this recent Fight Night event. In 'Chidi Bang Bang's' first UFC performance, he didn't really have the opportunity to showcase his skills, for he won via knockout in just 16-seconds.

While this bout went a bit longer, the dangerous striking of the 33-year-old was once again evident. After showing a bit of his grappling prowess and attempting a submission early in the round, Njokuani was able to work his way back up to his feet in hopes of separating and striking. Todorovic's grappling-heavy approach appeared to be successful, but things can change in an instant at this level of MMA.

Not the complete separation that he was looking for, but the 33-year-old took whatever he could get and made the most of it. While standing in the clinch, an elbow over the top of 'Thunder's' arm connected, sending the Serbian to the mat and unable to adequately defend himself.

