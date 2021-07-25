5 best finishes from UFC Vegas 32

The UFC just concluded its last event for July 2021, UFC Vegas 32, at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event was built around the return of former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Dillashaw made his comeback worthwhile as he put on a spectacular performance in a toe-to-toe brawl against one of the most promising prospects in the 135-pound division, Cory Sandhagen.

'Lieutenant Dan' was in control of the center of the octagon for the majority of the fight. But Cory Sandhagen's exceptional footwork and expertise at maintaining the distance ensured he did not risk getting finished at any point during the fight.

Sandhagen used the diversity of his arsenal to hurt T.J. Dillashaw and was successful. Nonetheless, the former champion did not get bogged down and walked through Sandhagen's attacks. He answered Sandhagen's precision with swift movement and volume.

Both fighters had their moments of glory on the feet, showing tremendous heart and skill by going at it for twenty five minutes. A very small number of people had predicted the fight going the distance, given the knack for finishing opponents that both fighters have.

Compromised knee after Round 1

Precariously placed cut after Round 2



TJ Dillashaw overcame early adversity and came out on top 💯 #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/0sTJNcvFC9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 25, 2021

Cory Sandhagen was able to outdo T.J. Dillashaw by a narrow margin in the striking department. Yet Dillashaw used exceptional clinches, controlling Sandhagen from behind and pushing him towards the fence whenever he seemed to be gaining momentum.

T.J. Dillashaw's return was a success as he won a close split-decision victory. The judges' scorecards read 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favour of T.J. Dillashaw.

Although the bout that many would've guessed promised a finish turned out to be a decision, there were six bouts that ended in dynamic finishes. Let's take a look at the best finishes from UFC Vegas 32:

#5. Darren Elkins makes a terrific comeback at UFC Vegas 32

UFC Vegas 32: Elkins v Minner

'The Damage' Darren Elkins lived up to his name yet again as he made a huge comeback in his fight against Darrick Minner at UFC Vegas 32.

The first round of the fight saw Darrick Minner take the reins. He dominated on the ground and attempted dangerous submission moves thrice within the first five minutes of the fight.

After the conclusion of the first round, it seemed as if Minner would not let the fight go to a third round. While the fight did end in the second round, it was Elking who got his hand raised.

NEVER count Darren Elkins out of a fight!!



The Damage comes back and stops Darrick Minner in Round 2 #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/V4YUQ5Q3aS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 25, 2021

Darren Elkins took the fight to the ground and engaged in ground-and-pound with a visibly fatigued Minner. The referee stopped the fight as Darren Elkins emerged victorious via TKO at UFC Vegas 32.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham