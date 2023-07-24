Daniel Cormier, Jamahal Hill and more: 5 best UFC fighters who don't have impressive physiques

UFC fighters are the best of the best when it comes mixed martial arts. The sport's greatest athletes fight predominantly under the promotion's banner. Thus, the most thrilling showcase of martial arts skill and talent often takes place under the bright lights inside the octagon.

But there's more to success in the UFC than skill and technique. MMA, at the end of the day, is a physical sport. Athleticism is necessary for a fighter to express the full breadth of the skill-set as they envision it. With athleticism, there's often a look that denotes it. Fighters are expected to be at peak physical fitness.

While most of them are athletic, not every fighter looks like they are. Despite having a physical appearance that seems at odds with their inherent athletic skill, some such fighters achieve great success, and this list chronicles the accomplishments of five such UFC fighters.

#5. Mark Hunt, former UFC heavyweight

Before Francis Ngannou struck fear in the hearts of modern-day heavyweights, Mark Hunt was the division's resident nuclear threat. In a weight class teeming with knockout power, he was a cut above the rest as the king of the walk-off knockout. 'The Super Samoan' came into the UFC as a highly regarded striker.

Not only did he have heavy hands, he had the credentials to prove he could make his power count. He was a former K-1 World Grand Prix winner in kickboxing, and made good use of that during his action-packed run in the promotion. He was never the best fighter but he was good enough.

Above all else, he promised guaranteed action. At one point, Hunt was on a four-fight win streak, and even faced Fabrício Werdum for an interim heavyweight title. Unfortunately, he came up short, the losses and wear-and-tear of a long combat sports career from 1999 finally caught up to him and he eventually retired.

#4. Tai Tuivasa, UFC heavyweight

Mark Hunt walked so that Tai Tuivasa could run. 'Bam Bam' is regarded as a spiritual and literal successor of 'The Super Samoan' due to their similar heritage, dynamite hands and heavy-set builds. In fact, the two men have a close relationship and are training partners.

Despite an initial 3-3 run in the promotion that blemished his undefeated record, Tai Tuivasa found his stride, and with it, knockouts. He flatlined five consecutive opponents, culminating in a second-round knockout over Derrick Lewis in the former's adopted state of Texas.

While his five-fight win streak had brought him within touching distance of a potential title opportunity, he suffered a brutal third-round knockout against Ciryl Gane, but only after dragging the Frenchman to hell and back with a knockdown.

#3. Derrick Lewis, UFC heavyweight

Derrick Lewis is the all-time knockout record-holder in the UFC's leaderboards. No one, throughout the promotion's history, has knocked out more people than he has. Furthermore, he is also the heavyweight division's all-time finisher, tied with legendary 265-pounder Frank Mir.

He also lays claim to being the last man to beat Francis Ngannou. 'The Black Beast' has had several win streaks in the promotion, and has twice fought for the title, first an undisputed championship, then an interim strap. To his misfortune, he captured neither. Still, he was a fan-favorite.

Big, powerful and with great comedic timing, he has given fans countless moments to remember. And he ranks among the best big men that the UFC has ever seen, even if he's currently on a poor run of form.

#2. Jamahal Hill, UFC light heavyweight

Jamahal Hill has become the victim of a streak of instability that's plagued the UFC light heavyweight division ever since Jon Jones vacated his 205-pound strap. Like Jiří Procházka before him, 'Sweet Dreams' also vacated the title. But that he managed to become a champion in the first place is a testament to his skills.

Hill doesn't have the most impressive physique inside or outside the cage. While he's not as rotund as everyone else on this list, he does have something of a pronounced belly, sporting an everyman's physique, so to speak. He especially gains weight outside of camp, but it has never stopped him.

Besides getting his arm broken by Paul Craig, Jamahal Hill is undefeated, enjoying a 12-1 (1) record, with his greatest accomplishment being defeating a former champion like Glover Teixeira to capture the then vacant light heavyweight title due to his power, toughness and speed.

#1. Daniel Cormier, former UFC heavyweight/light heavyweight

Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is one of the most accomplished fighters in MMA history. He is a two-division champion, having captured titles in the UFC's heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. Across his 22-3 (1) career, he has only ever lost to Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

No one else has been his equal. 'DC' was a threat in every phase of combat. Whether he was striking, grappling or especially wrestling, he was dangerous. In his prime, he was a powerful puncher with heavy hands, fast boxing combinations and the best single-leg takedown in the game.

He became well-known for his slams and entertaining wrestling clinics in the cage. His athleticism knew no bounds, and for a man of his build, he was fast, explosive, agile, and tireless. There's never been anyone like him before, and there's yet to be anyone like him since.