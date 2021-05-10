5 big revelations Conor McGregor made in his recent Q&A session on Twitter

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently had a lively virtual interaction with his fans. On Twitter, The 'Notorious' hosted a Q&A session titled #AskNotorious, in which he responded to some of the questions posed by fans.

Conor McGregor received hundreds of questions from Twitter users worldwide, and the Irishman answered many of them. Naturally, Conor McGregor was asked a lot of questions about his UFC career. And the former two-division champion didn't hold back.

On that note, let's take a look at Conor McGregor's five biggest revelations during his recent Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

#5 How often would Conor McGregor fight in 2021?

McGregor vs Cerrone

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July. But according to the Irishman, that won't be his final appearance in the octagon this year.

The Dublin native was asked how many times he intends to fight in 2021. Conor McGregor replied that he would fight 'at at least' two more times this year.

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 257, where he suffered his first TKO loss against his arch-rival Poirier. The Irishman said that his lack of activity in the cage was a significant factor in his undoing.

McGregor is seemingly keen to change that by increasing his level of activity.

#4 Would Conor McGregor be a guest in the Joe Rogan Experience?

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy: Weigh-Ins

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is a show hosted by UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan. Several UFC fighters have appeared in the podcast to 'shoot the breeze' with Rogan in recent years.

Conor McGregor has said that he'd 'love to' appear on the popular podcast in the future.

I’d love to! I feel at some stage we should! I’ve a lot of respect for Joe. He shouted me out before anyone else in the UFC also. Before I had signed with the company. https://t.co/yLEKC0ErMb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 10, 2021

According to McGregor, he has a lot of respect for Rogan because the UFC announcer gave him a shoutout even before he became a mainstream star.

JRE has been graced by some of the biggest names in sports, music, politics and science. Elon Musk, Mike Tyson and Bernie Sanders have been some of JRE's most popular guests over the years.

#3 Who has been Conor McGregor's easiest opponent?

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor

Asked who his easiest opponent has been, Conor McGregor took the opportunity to sideswipe the fighter he's about to face soon.

According to Conor McGregor, his first matchup against Poirier has been the easiest fight of his career so far. McGregor and Poirier first met at UFC 178 in a fight the Irishman ended via knockout in round one.

Earlier this year, Poirier got his revenge by putting McGregor away via TKO in the second round, though.

Given that McGregor had a 13-second bout with Jose Aldo, it's hard to believe he was sincere in saying that his first fight with Poirier has been his easiest. It's unsurprising, though, as taking a shot at his rivals has always been a part of McGregor's gamesmanship.

#2 What would Conor McGregor do differently against Floyd Mayweather?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was asked what adjustments he would make if he were to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for a second time.

'Notorious' revealed that he would deploy a different strategy in training camp:

I’d have people press forward in sparring. Especially in the later rounds. A fresh body pressing forward for the last 4 rounds. https://t.co/8mv3ZsjI9B — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

"I’d have people press forward in sparring. Especially in the later rounds. A fresh body pressing forward for the last 4 rounds."

Conor McGregor surprised fight fans when he held his own during his pro-boxing debut against Mayweather. He even landed more punches on Mayweather than boxing icon Manny Pacquiao was able to.

But McGregor suffered a TKO defeat in the tenth round after he ran out of gas. Based on his response, McGregor is seemingly aware that his lack of conditioning for a 12-round fight led to his downfall against Mayweather.

#1 Will Conor McGregor move to another weight division?

UFC 257 Poirier vs McGregor: Weigh-Ins

After Kamaru Usman's dominant title defence at UFC 261, Conor McGregor suggested he'd move to welterweight to challenge 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the crown.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.

During his recent Q&A, McGregor reaffirmed his willingness to move up to the 170-pound division.

Yes. I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170.

I will most certainly be going back up! https://t.co/8PS6OOXO6i — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

McGregor was the first fighter in the UFC to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. A move to welterweight suggests McGregor is looking to set another record as the first fighter to win titles in three different divisions.